December 14, 2021 EXPLANATION OF VOTE: SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON DOFIL Mr. President, just a brief explanation of vote on Senate Bill Number 2234. First of all, I wish to commend the Sponsor Sen. Joel Villanueva, for the effort and energy the passage of this bill required. I appreciate that this has not been an easy bill -- there were many inputs, suggestions, and objections from different quarters. I am certain of the good intentions of the Sponsor, I know he only has the interests of the OFWs at heart. I thank the good Sponsor for accepting amendments of this representation. Just to highlight a few significant ones. First, the provision that recognizes the rights of overseas Filipino workers regardless of status. Second, the provision ensuring the designation of gender officers in Migrant Workers offices abroad and the conduct of gender audits. Mahalagang kilalanin na malimit na biktima ng karahasan sa ibang bansa ay mga kababaihan. At pangatlo, ang paniniguro na walang kabawasan sa mga benepisyo na natatanggap na ng mga OFW mula sa OWWA fund gaya ng retirement, death or disability. Para dito, at sa iba pang mga refining amendments, ang aking lubos na pasasalamat. While I vote yes to this measure, I would also like to place on record my continuing and enduring position that we should not institutionalize a labor migration policy as a cornerstone economic policy. Habang nauunawaan ko na dapat natin tugunan ang mga kagyat na pangangailangan ng ating mga bagong bayaning OFW, nangangarap ako na makamit natin ang isang lipunan na walang nanay na mawawalay sa kanyang mga anak, walang tatay na hindi makikita ang bunso na mag-graduate, walang Ate or Kuya na kailangang magtrabaho bilang kasambahay sa ibang bansa para lang makapagpatuloy sa pag-aaral ang mga kapatid. Salamat po.