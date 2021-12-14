Poe on PhilHealth:

PhilHealth must address the unpaid claims of healthcare facilities so as not to adversely impact the timely delivery of health services, especially to the poor.

The announcement that several major hospitals in Iloilo will cut association with PhilHealth is alarming and could be a portent of things to come that must be averted.

PhilHealth must not renege on its obligation to pay promptly as the survival of the health care system is at stake.

Hospitals could not forever shell out their own money or get mired in debts as they await reimbursements from the health insurer.

Our health care system must not be held hostage by bureaucracy and incompetence in government.

The poor who need social protection the most will bear the brunt of this uncertainty if it remains unsolved.

Poe sa PhilHealth:

Dapat tugunan ng PhilHealth ang mga hindi pa nito nababayarang pagkakautang sa mga ospital para hindi mapariwara ang paghahatid ng serbisyong medikal sa taumbayan, lalo na sa mga mahihirap.

Nakakabahala ang mga ulat na nakaambang pagkalas ng ilang mga pagamutan na signos ng unos sa sistema.

Hindi na dapat magpatumpik-tumpik pa ang PhilHealth sa obligasyon nitong magbayad kaagad para sa ikaaayos ng pangangalaga natin sa kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan.

Mahihirapan ang mga ospital kung mapipiitan silang mag-abono lagi o mabaon sa pagkakautang habang hinihintay nila ang kabayaran ng PhilHealth.

Hindi dapat ma-hostage ng burukrasya at kawalan ng tugon ng gobyerno ang ating sistemang pangkalusugan.

Walang ibang pinakaapektado rito kundi ang mahihirap nating mga kababayan.