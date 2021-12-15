Press Release

December 15, 2021 Bong Go formally withdraws 2022 presidential bid, calls on Filipinos to continue supporting PRRD as his term ends Senator Christopher "Bong" Go officially withdrew his certificate of candidacy as the standard bearer of the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS) for the presidency in the May 2022 elections. Two weeks after he announced his intent of dropping out of the presidential race, Go remained true to his word as he personally submitted his statement of withdrawal before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila on Tuesday, December 14. "As a matter of principle sinabi ko naman po sa inyo na wala na po ako sa karerang ito sa pagtakbo. Iyon naman po ang aking sinabi na naghahanap lang ako ng tamang panahon para ipaintindi ko sa aking mga supporters na... talagang nagre-resist ang aking puso at ang aking isipan sa pagtakbo bilang pangulo," Go disclosed in an ambush interview outside the Comelec building. "Ako po'y may isang salita, kung ano po 'yung sinabi ko ay tutuparin ko," he added. Go earlier explained that his decision to back out is in deference to the wishes of his family and to save President Rodrigo Duterte from a difficult situation. He also emphasized that he took time to properly explain to his supporters his decision. "Naaawa ako kay Pangulong Duterte. Matanda na siya at ayaw ko na siyang pahirapan. Ayaw rin ng aking pamilya (kaya) sana po'y maintindihan niyo ako," he continued. The senator revealed that he chose not to inform anyone of his plans and filed his official withdrawal alone to avoid drawing unnecessary attention. He even rode a taxi going to Comelec alone and going back home. He expressed his sincerest apologies and appealed to his supporters for understanding with hopes that they will continue to trust and support the President towards the end of his term. "Ako po'y humihingi ng paumanhin sa mga supporters ko na nandidiyan. Talagang hirap ako. Ilang araw ko na itong dinadala, kaya desidido na ako, at mayroon akong isang salita. Kung ano 'yung sinabi ko ay tutuparin ko. Iyon lang ang aking puhunan dito, ang mayroon akong isang salita," emphasized Go. "Tulungan niyo na lang kami ng Pangulo na piliin kung sino 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng mga pagbabagong inumpisahan ni Pangulong Duterte... 'yung mga pagbabagong ginawa niya para sa ating mga kababayan (para) nakakauwi ang ating mga anak na ligtas at walang pangamba," he appealed. Go added that the next candidate must carry out the plans mapped out by the Duterte Administration to lift the country from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic and build on the programs and projects that have benefited the Filipino people in the past five years, such as the 'Build, Build, Build'; Malasakit Centers; campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption; and sustenance of the gains of the COVID-19 response efforts. "Pag-uusapan pa namin ni Pangulong Duterte kung sino 'yung makakapagpatuloy ng pagbabagong inumpisahan, iyong mga programang magaganda at nakakatulong sa mga mahihirap ... Iyun lang ang pakiusap ko. Especially itong peace and order para makalakad ang ating mga anak na safe at wala tayong pangamba," said the lawmaker. "Napakaganda na ng COVID response. Huwag niyong sayangin kung ano 'yung napag-umpisahan ng gobyernong ito para unti-unti na nakakabalik tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Huwag tayo maging kumpiyansa habang nandidiyan ang COVID. Unahin niyo ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino," he continued. In the end, Go assured that he and the President would continue to serve the Filipino people regardless of their positions. He vowed to remain as a bridge between the public and the government and to keep fighting to ensure that the needs of the poor, hopeless and helpless are addressed. "Muli sa mga supporters namin ni Pangulong Duterte, nandidito lang kami, handang magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya. Ako naman, kalabitin niyo lang ako. Nandidiyan lang ako sa tabi-tabi, ang inyong Kuya Bong Go," reassured Go. "Huwag niyo na akong tawagin senador... Gusto ko na maalala niyo ako bilang isang public servant," he added. Later that day, President Duterte also went to Comelec to formally withdraw his candidacy for senator. Go expressed his sadness over Duterte's decision but emphasized that the President has already cemented his legacy of genuine public service throughout his career as a public servant. "Mas lalo akong nalulungkot gaya ng iba nating kapwa Pilipino. Bagamat marami pang pwedeng gawin si Pangulong Duterte para sa ikabubuti ng ating bansa, respetuhin na natin ang kanyang desisyon na magretire pagkatapos ng kanyang termino bilang Pangulo," Go said. "Nagserbisyo na po siya ng husto sa bayan at marami na siyang nabago na nagpaganda ng buhay ng taumbayan. Siguradong hindi yan makakalimutan ng mga Pilipino," he added. "Ibubuhos nalang po niya ang mga natitirang oras ng kanyang termino sa pagpapaigting ng ating pandemic response and recovery efforts at pati na rin upang masigurong maayos, tahimik at patas ang susunod na halalan tungo sa transition sa susunod na administrasyon," Go also stressed. "Nagpapasalamat ang Pangulo sa tiwala at suporta na ibinigay sa kanya ng taumbayan. Sa ngayon, excited na rin po ang Pangulo na magpahinga at makasama ang kanyang pamilya," he ended.