Opening Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros

Committee on Energy Hearing

Una sa lahat, I would like to thank Chair Sen. Sherwin for promptly acting on the resolution we filed last month.

Marahil ang tanong ng marami, bakit tayo dapat makialam sa isyung ito? Paano ito makakaapekto sa akin bilang Pilipino?

Sa Malampaya gas field nakasalalay ang 30% to 40% ng power sa Luzon.

It is not called the crown jewel of the country's energy infrastructure for nothing.

Pwedeng bumagsak at mawalan ng power supply ang halos kalahati ng Luzon kung mapupunta ito sa kamay ng mga taong walang kakayahang i-maintain ito o motivated lang ng pansariling interes.

Balikan natin ang mga tanong: Bakit nga ba hinayaan ng Department of Energy at ng Philippine National Oil Company na pakyawin ng Udenna ang mga shares ng Malampaya? Bakit hindi ginamit ng PNOC ang right of first refusal nito?

Nakakapagtaka rin na biglang na-incorporate ang Udenna Corp Malampaya a few weeks bago mag-anunsyo ang Department of Energy na wala na itong balak na i-extend ang service contract ng Malampaya Deepwater Gas to Power Project.

The timing is suspiciously convenient. Either they employed very good fortune tellers, or Udenna was provided with advance notice, among other inordinate advantages. Is the country's strategic energy asset being sold in a last-minute sweetheart deal?

At wala pang dalawang buwang naitatag ang UC Malampaya ay nagkaroon na agad ito ng Sales and Purchase Agreement to acquire Chevron's shares.

Ganoon ba kabilis lang i-review ang application at desisyunan ito? Mukhang alam ng Udenna ang shortcut sa pagtake over ng critical services at infrastructure ng bansa. Mula sa Dito Telecoms, hanggang sa Comelec logistics contract, ngayon dito sa Malampaya. Ito ba ang mukha ng cronyism sa taong 2021?

Did we just hand off our strategic energy assets to a foreign firm? Why? And how sure are we that there is no "mystery buyer", most likely a foreign power, waiting in the shadows to assume control of our energy sector?

These are all valid questions that must be truthfully answered.

Kung may anomalya at pagkakamali, dapat ay itama ito. Huwag tayong magbulag-bulagan. Tandaan natin, hindi lang enerhiya at ekonomiya natin ang nakasalalay dito, kundi pati ang ating kalayaan at soberanya.