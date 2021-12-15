Press Release

December 15, 2021 Lacson: Contact Tracing is Key in Dealing with Omicron Contact tracing is key to preventing the Omicron variant of Covid-19 from spreading. Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this Wednesday as he said the government must account for all the people who have come into contact with the two cases confirmed recently by the Department of Health. "Contact tracing is key. The two have been here for quite a while. I hope all their co-passengers - and those whom they got in contact with before the detection of the Omicron variant - are all accounted for and closely monitored," Lacson said in a post on his Twitter account. Earlier Wednesday, the DOH confirmed two cases of Omicron in the Philippines - a Filipino who returned from Japan, and a Nigerian national who arrived from Nigeria. Both are now isolated in a facility managed by the Bureau of Quarantine, even as the DOH is verifying the health status of the passengers of these flights. Lacson said the government and the public cannot afford to have the Omicron variant spread in the Philippines, as it can have devastating effects on our health and economy. "It bears repeating that while the government must learn from past lapses to deal with the new variant, the public must also do their part by observing distancing and other health protocols," he said.