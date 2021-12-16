Press Release

December 16, 2021 Bong Go hails Senate approval of measure creating the Department of Migrant Workers Senator and member of the Senate Committee on Labor Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the passage on the third and final reading in the Senate of a bill which, if signed into law, will establish the Department of Migrant Workers. In a speech on Tuesday, December 14, Go, who authored and co-sponsored the measure, thanked his colleagues for voting 20-0 in favor of Senate Bill No. 2234. "I just want to congratulate and thank the hardworking sponsor, Senator Joel Villanueva for pushing for the passage of this measure. Talagang pursigido po ang ating sponsor na mabigyan ng sariling departamento ang ating OFWs (overseas Filipino workers)," said Go. "Alam ko po ang pinagdaanan ng ating sponsor mula sa pakikipag-usap sa iba't ibang ahensya at OFW groups hanggang sa pag-reconcile ng iba't ibang versions ng mga bills," he added. He likewise commended other senators who supported the bill, saying, "Maraming salamat din po sa ating Minority Leader Senator Franklin Drilon sa tulong at masusing pagsuri para ma-improve ang panukalang ito. Pare-parehas po ang ating layunin na mabigyan ng mas maayos na serbisyo ang ating mga OFWs." Go lamented the situation many OFWs face just to support their families, which is made even worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Alam po natin ang sitwasyon na pinagdaanan ng ating OFWs. Hindi po nababayaran ang lungkot, lalung-lalo na po kung napapalayo sa mga mahal sa buhay para lang may pangtustos sa gastusin ng pamilya at mabigyan ng mas magandang kinabukasan ang mga anak," remarked Go. "Sa katunayan, marami sa ating OFWs ang nawalan ng mga trabaho dulot ng pandemya. Umuwi po sila dito sa ating bansa, nawalan ng trabaho at nahirapan po sila," he added. Go hopes that by establishing a separate department for OFWs, their most crucial problems will be addressed and most important services will be timely delivered to our 'modern day heroes'. "Problema nila kung paano mapapakain ang kanilang pamilya. Noong mga nakaraang buwan at taon, maraming mga OFWs ang dumulog sa ating opisina para humingi ng tulong," noted the senator. "Merong nakakulong dahil napagbintangang pumatay, merong inaabuso ng kanilang mga amo. Sana sa pagkatatag ng departamentong ito, makabalik sila sa normal na pamumuhay," he added. The senator earlier pointed out that the bill has been a long time coming as it is one of the legislative measures certified urgent by President Rodrigo Duterte. The proposed department will absorb the functions and mandates of the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and shall be the primary agency under the executive branch tasked to protect the rights and promote the welfare of OFWs. The department shall formulate and implement policies, undertake systems for regulating and monitoring the overseas employment of Filipino workers, and reintegration of OFWs, while taking into consideration the national development programs formulated by the National Economic and Development Authority. It shall also promote the empowerment and protection of Filipinos working overseas by training them to gain appropriate skills and by ensuring access to continuous knowledge development, among others. Go then stressed that the department is part of the legacy of not just the Duterte administration but also the current Congress. "Matagal na nating itinuturing na modern day heroes ang ating mga OFWs dahil sa kanilang malaking kontribusyon sa ating ekonomiya at komunidad," said Go. "Kaya talagang malaking accomplishment ito dahil binibigyan natin ng tamang pagkilala ang mga bagong bayani sa panahong ito. Suklian natin ang kanilang sakripisyo ng isang mas maayos at mabilis na serbisyo," he added. With the approval of the measure in the Senate, Go congratulated the Filipino migrant workers who also fought hard for its passage. He assured them that the proposed department will focus on the delivery of essential services for all overseas Filipinos. "Congratulations po sa ating OFWs. Matagal nilang ipinaglaban ang departamentong ito at ngayon ay maisasakatuparan na po. Para po ito sa inyo. Dedicated department ready to provide services to you. Tapos na po ang panahon na pagpapasa-pasahan pa kayo ng iba't ibang ahensya," said Go. "Hindi niyo na kailangang maghanap kung saang departamento kayo (dapat) pumunta at manawagan sa Facebook, sa radio at sa telebisyon. Itong panukalang batas na ito ang isa sa mga pinakamahalagang hakbang para masiguro na matututukan ng gobyerno ang kapakanan ninyo. Pagpapahalaga po ito sa inyong kontribusyon sa bayan. Maraming salamat po sa inyo," he ended.