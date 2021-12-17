On Efforts to Help Victims of Typhoon Odette

If it was done through private communication, I would have responded privately as well and offered whatever resources we can share at our disposal in a coordinated effort.

Since it was done through the media - it goes against my principled belief that "calamity politics" is the lowest form of campaigning. In fact I consider it abominable.

As in the past calamities, my Senate office as well as friends and supporters assisted without fanfare and without any media coverage. We did it in Cagayan Valley, and Bicol region and some other areas hit by strong typhoons.

Election or no election, we assist and help, period.