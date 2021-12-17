Press Release

December 17, 2021 Villanueva hopes next admin gives financial muscle to Department of Migrant Workers Ensuring that the Department of Migrant Workers will have sufficient funding is the next big step for the incoming administration next year, according to Senator Joel Villanueva. Villanueva, principal sponsor and author of the Senate Bill No. 2234 creating the DMW, explained that one of the first acts of the next administration is to propose the new department's maiden year budget that will be included in the 2023 national budget. The chair of the Senate labor committee said the DMW bill, which the Senate passed Tuesday on 3rd and final reading, "is a good blueprint for the new department." He urged presidential aspirants to study the measure, which the House of Representatives adopted Wednesday and is on its way to the President's desk for enactment. "But for it to be able to live up to its promises, it must have financial muscle," Villanueva said. "Every policy must be matched with pesos. Kung wala pong pondo, walang programang mapapatupad para sa mga kababayan natin." Villanueva said the DMW bill boosts services to OFWs in four areas, which, for easy recall, he called the "4Ps." "Proteksyon, personnel, pondo, at programa. This is the simple checklist that should serve as our guidepost if we want the DMW to be a success," the lawmaker said. There should be greater protection of migrant workers' rights, he said. "Ito naman po ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit itatayo at itatatag natin ang DMW. This is the number 1 performance standard," Villanueva said. Villanueva said the DMW, while maintaining "a small, but smart" organization, seeks to have more civil servants assisting migrant workers. "Hindi yung sa ngayon na kulang talaga ang taong rumeresponde sa SOS ng mga OFWs." "The third P is pondo," he explained. "The DMW will have its own fund, separate from DFA's, called AKSYON Fund which will provide legal and other forms of assistance to overseas Filipino workers. We should ensure that there would be enough finances for the AKSYON fund." The proposed department is likewise expected to have cohesive and responsive programs for OFWs that will address the OFW experience from recruitment to reintegration, Villanueva said. "It should not be more of the same. But a new department must birth new innovative programs that will respond to a new world altered by the pandemic," he said. _____________________________________________________________ Villanueva, umaasang bubuhusan ng sapat na pondo ng susunod na administrasyon ang Department of Migrant Workers Pagsisigurong sapat ang pondo ng itatatag na Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) ang isa sa mga malalaking trabahong aasahan ng mga OFWs sa papasok na administrasyon sa susunod na taon, ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva. Ani Villanueva, principal sponsor at may-akda ng Senate Bill No. 2234 na nagtatatag sa DMW, isa sa mga unang hakbang ng susunod na administrasyon pagpasok nito ay ang pagbabalangkas ng kauna-unahang budget ng kagawaran na kasama sa 2023 national budget. Inilarawan ni Villanueva, chairman ng Senate labor committee, ang DMW bill bilang "isang magandang blueprint para sa itatayong departamento." Hinikayat ng mambabatas ang mga presidential aspirants na pag-aralan ang panukala, na siya ring na-adopt ng Kamara noong Miyerkules at papunta na sa Malacanang para sa pirma ng Pangulo. "Pero kung magiging epektibo ang DMW, kailangan nito ng sapat na pondo. Lahat ng polisiya, dapat tapatan ng salapi. Kung wala pong pondo, walang programang mapapatupad para sa mga kababayan natin," anang senador, na siya ring chairman ng Senate labor committee. Ayon pa sa kanya, naglalayong palakasin ng DMW ang serbisyo sa mga OFWs sa apat na aspeto, na kanyang tinawag na "4Ps." "Proteksyon, personnel, pondo at programa. Ito ang simpleng checklist ng mga gagampanan ng DMW na magsisilbi ring gabay kung nais nating magtagumpay ang kagawaran na ito," aniya. Dapat umanong may proteksyon para sa karapatan ng OFWs, ayon kay Villanueva. "Ito naman po ang pangunahing dahilan kung bakit itatayo at itatatag natin ang DMW. Ito ang No. 1 sa responsibilidad nito." Ang DMW din, sabi ni Villanueva, ay naglalayong magtalaga ng mas maraming tao na magsisilbi sa OFWs. "Hindi yung sa ngayon na kulang talaga ang taong rumeresponde sa SOS ng mga OFWs." "Pangatlo ay pondo," paliwanag niya. "Magkakaroon po ito ng sariling pondo na hiwalay sa DFA na tatawagin nating AKSYON Fund na gagamitin para makapagbigay ng ligal na serbisyo ay iba pang tulong sa ating mga OFWs. Sisiguraduhin po natin na may sapat na pondo palagi ang AKSYON Fund." Magkakaroon din ng maayos na programa ang DMW na tutugon sa pangangailangan ng mga OFWs, mula sa recruitment hanggang sa reintegration.