Press Release

December 19, 2021 'Duterte legacy projects to spur economic growth and provide a more comfortable life for all,' says Bong Go as he lauds unveiling of MRT7 Senator and member of the Senate Committee on Public Works Christopher "Bong" Go praised the infrastructure projects being implemented throughout the country as part of the government's Build, Build, Build program. The lawmaker joined President Rodrigo Duterte at the unveiling of six Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) train sets or 18 rail cars on Thursday, December 16, held along Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. The MRT-7 project is part of the administration's flagship "Build, Build, Build" infrastructure development program which will ease traffic congestion and spur economic growth towards providing a comfortable life for all as promised by President Duterte, according to Go. "Sa ating 'Build Build Build' program, unti-unti na nating maisasakatuparan ang pangako ng Pangulo na bigyan ng mas komportableng buhay ang mga Pilipino. Di na mahihirapan pa ang mga kababayan natin, lalong magiging mas maayos na ang kanilang biyahe," remarked Go. "Dahil sa mga proyektong ito ng Administrasyong Duterte, mararamdaman talaga ng mga kababayan natin ang tinay na pagbabagong ipinangako ng Pangulo dahil sa ginhawa na dala ng mga bagong imprastrakturang ito," he continued. Spanning more than 24 kilometers, the metro rail transit system will have a total of 36 train sets or 108 rail cars that will traverse various stations from North Avenue in Quezon City to San Jose del Monte in Bulacan. With this, the Department of Transportation earlier noted that the travel time between said end stations will be significantly reduced from two to three hours to just 35 minutes. Notably, partial operations of the new metro rail line is set to commence in the fourth quarter of 2022. Once fully functional, MRT-7 is expected to accommodate 300,000 daily passengers in its first year of operations and up to 850,000 passengers per day in its 12th year. It is expected to alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila, particularly going to and coming from Northern Luzon. It is also seen to minimize air pollution by gradually shifting to greener and more energy-efficient means of transportation. The Duterte Administration's infrastructure development plan is made up of numerous flagship projects that will be implemented throughout the country. The program's objectives are to relieve poverty, strengthen the economy and alleviate traffic congestion in Metro Manila. From July 2016 to December 2020, the Department of Public Works and Highways completed the building, renovation and improvement of 26,494 kilometers of roads, 10,376 flood control structures and 5,555 bridges, reducing travel time and ensuring motorist safety. The Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3, the San Fernando By-pass Road, the Bulacan Pulilan-Baliuag Diversion Road, the Sorsogon City Coastal By-Pass Road, the TPLEX-Luzon Spine Expressway Network, and the Urdaneta City By-pass Road are among the recently finished and ongoing large projects. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has committed to continue supporting infrastructure projects in various regions to achieve a more equitable distribution of economic development across the country. "Bilang inyong senador, asahan niyo po lagi kong isusulong ang mga proyekto, panukala at adhikain na makakatulong sa bawat Pilipino," Go earlier said. He added that these initiatives will bring in more economic opportunities outside Metro Manila and will provide livelihood to Filipinos, especially those who were left jobless due to the pandemic. "Walang humpay ang ating paglilingkod. Pinag-aaralan natin ang lahat ng posibleng paraan na maaaring makapagpabilis sa daloy ng serbisyo at makatulong sa ating mga kababayan. Para naman sa amin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, basta kapakanan ng mga Pilipino, ipaglalaban namin 'yan hanggang sa huli," Go vowed.