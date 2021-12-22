Hontiveros starts relief distribution for Typhoon Odette victims in Visayas and Mindanao

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday starts distribution of relief goods for victims of Typhoon Odette in Southern Leyte, Negros Occidental, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands.

"Lubhang nakalulungkot na sa gitna ng pandemya, kinailangan harapin ng mga kababayan natin itong isa pang trahedya. Sana sa pamamagitan ng kaunting tulong na ito ay mabawasan kahit paano ang kanilang hinagpis," Hontiveros said.

In Visayas, Hontiveros's relief operations initially include municipalities of Maasin, Padre Burgos, and Sogod in Southern Leyte, as well as municipalities of Kabankalan and Himamaylan in Negros Occidental. Aid will also be given to Bohol, Iloilo, Negros Oriental, and other areas of Negros Occidental.

The operations in Mindanao cover Surigao City in Surigao del Norte, parts of Agusan del Norte, and Dinagat Islands. Water filtration systems will also be turned over to Surigao City and Dinagat Islands. The senator's Healthy Pinas mobile clinic will also be present to provide free medical services in the Mindanao and Southern Leyte relief operations.

"Habang nagrerelief operations, nais sana natin na lahat mabigyan din ng libreng serbisyong-medikal tulad ng X-Ray, ultrasound, at ECG mula sa ating mobile clinic, kasama ang konsultasyon sa duktor, pero may mga lugar na hindi pa rin nakakabalik ang kuryente kaya't pili lang ang mapupuntahan. Gayunpaman, sisikapin parin nating makaabot ang mobile clinic sa mga lugar kung saan higit na kailangan siya ng ating mga kababayan," Hontiveros said.

Relief operations will continue even after Christmas in Cebu, Misamis Oriental, and Cagayan de Oro.

Hontiveros also added that the recent devastation requires government to immediately establish policies that can mitigate the effects of climate change.

The senator had previously filed Senate Bill No. 1917 or An Act Establishing the National Coastal Greenbelt Program, which aims to build a 100-meter strip of coastal vegetation, such as planting a 'greenbelt of mangroves', to help provide safeguards to coastline communities vulnerable to the effects of typhoons.

"Kaakibat ng relief operations ay ang patuloy nating pagsulong ng mga polisiyang maghahanda sa atin sa mga parating pang bagyo. Wala na tayong panahon na i-delay pa ang mga patakaran na pantugon sa epekto ng climate change. Ito ay realidad na kailangan harapin at sagutin," Hontiveros said.

"Ang pagpunta natin sa mga typhoon-hit areas na ito ay hindi lang para mamigay ng relief goods at iba pang serbisyo, kundi para rin makiramay. Ngayong Pasko, sa kapanganakan ni Hesu Kristo, gusto nating iparamdam at ipaalala sa ating mga kababayan na huwag mawalan ng pag-asa, na hindi tayo nag-iisa, at may mga handang tumulong sa isa't isa sa pagbuhat ng krus nila," Hontiveros concluded.