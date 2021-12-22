Surigao needs fuel and restored power, telecoms, banking services: Pangilinan

SURIGAO CITY -- Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan appeals for fuel supply as well as power, telecommunications, and banking services restored in this typhoon-ravaged city.

Pangilinan spoke with Rodolfo Leal Jr., a representative of the Department of Energy, and discussed calls to freeze the price of kerosene as this is the only way for residents to have electricity as power restoration in the province may still take a while.

"Kausap natin ang kinatawan ng DOE kanina kasi sabi nga natin kinakailangan ang price freeze at monitoring. Pero mas mahalaga ay pumasok ang mga supplies ng krudo dito sa Surigao para hindi na tinitingi o nira-ration ang gasolina," Pangilinan said.

"Tapos ang mga bangko, kinakailangan nang magbukas dahil hindi nakukuha ang kinakailangang pang-gastos ng ating mga kababayan dito," he added. Pangilinan, who brought relief packs from donors, saw the massive devastation wrought by Typhoon Odette to residents here and how the absence of power, telecommunication, and banking services exacerbated the situation.

"Kaya naman pagbalik natin ng Maynila, kakausapin natin iyong presidente ng BPI, Metrobank at [iba pang banko] at ipaabot natin ang kahilingan ng ating mga kababayan dito sa Surigao. Kasama din sa kakausapin natin ay ang presidente ng Globe at Smart [para naman sa communication at cell sites]," he said.

Pangilinan also met with the members of the city and provincial government to assess the urgent needs of the residents here.

"Narito tayo para malaman kung ano ang tulong na kailangan ng city at provincial government. Wala kasing communication kaya minabuti namin na personal nang pumunta dito. Nauna nang pumunta si Vice President Leni at si President Duterte ay nadaan na din. Pero we felt na dapat ay tulong-tulong. Pagtulungan natin dahil napakatindi nitong sinapit ng ating mga kababayan dito," he said.

"We're here to help. We're here to provide additional support. Kaya natin kinausap si mayor para malaman ang mga pangangailangan dito," he added.