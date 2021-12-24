Press Release

December 24, 2021 Gordon: Share blessings to pandemic, Odette-hit families this Christmas Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon today called on every Filipino to share their blessings to those who have adversely been displaced by the protracted COVID-19 pandemic and typhoon Odette. Gordon, who chairs the Philippine Red Cross (PRC), the country's premier humanitarian organization, said while the country has yet to recover fully from the impact of the pandemic, it is again facing another crisis wrought by typhoon Odette. "Maraming nahihirapan, mahirap maging happy. We can only be happy if we could share our blessings God has given us to those who are vulnerable. And there are many today who are vulnerable," he said in a video message. "Tulad ng sinabi sa atin ng Panginoon, magkaroon tayo ng peace on earth and goodwill to men and the Corporal Works of Mercy, to feed the hungry, to give drink to the thirsty, to clothe the naked, to visit the sick, to bury the dead, and many others," he added. As volunteer-chairman of the PRC, Gordon has spearheaded the humanitarian relief efforts to millions of people affected by the most destructive storm to hit the country this year. Gordon sent off food trucks to provide packed meals to affected families, payloaders to clear road blockages, and water tanks to provide potable water. Also included is a water filtration unit that will desalinize sea water to increase supply. Through its staff, volunteers, and donor-partners, PRC has also sent medicines to help alleviate suffering of sick evacuees, along with face masks to help stem the further spread of COVID-19 to thousands in need. Through its numerous satellite phones, communities and people were reconnected, providing relief to those who have mentally anguished not knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones and peers. Gordon said people must look inward to remember the true spirit of Christmas - the importance of the arrival of the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and his teachings that emphasize love for the Divine and to others. "Family is the most important thing this Christmas. But more important than that is to be and have God, to be with God and to have God in our hearts. And we see God in every other person especially those who are in suffering, who are vulnerable," he said. "If we make Merry Christmas merry every day, like Valentine's every day, then what you have to call love and the two great commandments is love God with your whole heart and your whole soul. So, love your neighbor as you love yourself. Love this Christmas. Love every day, and the world can be happy. Let us make someone happy every day," he added. Gordon, a long-time humanitarian volunteer for five decades, has continued to alleviate human suffering and uplifting human dignity by building a total of 151,000 homes for victims of various typhoons and earthquakes across the archipelago. The PRC has continued to be the country's largest COVID-19 testing facility, churning out over 5,000,000 tests in 14 molecular laboratories from Isabela to Cotabato.