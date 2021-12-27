Press Release

December 27, 2021 PRRD to expedite signing of 2022 budget for the rehab and recovery of areas hit by Typhoon Odette, says Bong Go Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in a radio interview on Saturday, December 25, said that President Rodrigo Duterte will expedite the review and signing of the proposed 2022 General Appropriations Act to ensure that the government has a working budget for the rehabilitation and recovery of areas hard hit by Typhoon Odette. "Minadali na po ni Pangulong Duterte para po pagtuntong ng January 1 o January 3, mayroon na ho tayong working budget. Hindi lang ho dito para sa typhoon but para dito sa COVID response po natin dahil kailangan kaagad ng tulong ng mga kababayan natin at dapat hindi maputol ang ating COVID response," said Go. "'Yun naman po ang gusto ng gobyerno, ng bawat isa, ng bawat Pilipino na makabalik tayo sa ating normal na pamumuhay. Mabuksan 'yung ekonomiya at makapagtrabaho na po lalung-lalo na po 'yung mga nawalan ng trabaho," he added. Duterte is set to approve the proposed 2022 national budget before the year ends. Otherwise, the government will run under a reenacted budget or the national budget for 2021. Meanwhile, Go shared some of Duterte's directives to boost the recovery and address the needs of the typhoon victims. The senator said that law enforcement agencies, along with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, are tasked to undertake all necessary measures to ensure peace and order in affected areas. "Inatasan na po ni Pangulo Duterte ang Armed Forces at ang pulis at ang Defense Department, ang DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government), even Coast Guard, DOTR (Department of Transportation), lahat po ng ahensya ng gobyerno na magtulung-tulong po," he said. "Gusto niya 'yung Armed Forces dahil mas mapabilis at ang pulis dahil may sistema na silang sinusunod at may mga kagamitan nga sila, ma-assess," he added. Earlier, Duterte issued Proclamation No. 1267 putting Regions IV-B, VI, VII, VIII, X, and XIII under a state of calamity to fast track all rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation efforts there. "Mayroon pong inatasan rin si Pangulo Duterte ang DBM (Department of Budget and Management) at ang Finance manager niya na maghanap ng pondo para po doon sa pambigay ng financial assistance," shared the senator. "Pati po lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno na may mga Quick Response Fund katulad po ng DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), ng DTI (Department of Trade and Industry), magbigay kaagad ng livelihood sa mga beneficiaries doon," he continued. The senator added that the Department of Agriculture was also directed by Duterte to distribute seeds and boats to the farmers and fisherfolk, respectively, who were affected by the disaster. On the other hand, the National Housing Authority will provide PhP100 million worth of housing assistance to each province affected. Go then reassured that the President and the rest of the government are working nonstop to address the needs of the victims. "Sinabi ni Pangulo, kung kakailanganing hindi siya magpa-Pasko, hindi kami magpa-Pasko. Basta importante rito mga kababayan natin, makatulong kaagad, makabalik sila kahit papano sa kanilang pamumuhay, na makabalik sila sa bahay nila na wala pong gutom," he said. "Nakatutok po kami rito. Hindi naman po kailangan mag-celebrate ng Pasko dahil ako magdasal lang muna tayo. Magdasal na lang tayo sa ating pamamahay [...] Unahin ko muna 'yung pagseserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino gaya ng ginagawa ko noon- 24/7 po akong handang tumugon at tumulong sa mga pangangailangan po ng ating mga kababayan," he ended.