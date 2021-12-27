Gordon bats for bigger IRA share for LGUs

Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon has underscored the proper implementation of the Supreme Court (SC)'s Mandanas ruling which entitles local government units (LGUs) to obtain a bigger share of national taxes starting in 2022.

Gordon, who once served as a long-time mayor of Olongapo City, agreed with the ruling that governance would be easier if towns and cities would get a larger chunk of the State's internal revenue allotment (IRA).

"Mas malapit ang pera sa baba, mas madaling magagamit at para mapapaabot ang lahat ng requirements ng local government. Kayang gawin yan, kailangan bantayan lang dahil baka naman magpapatayo na naman ng mga magagarang building," he said in a recent senatorial forum.

"Dapat magamit yan makatulong sa mga paaralan natin, sa mga guro sa mga teachers, para gumanda ang edukasyon," he added.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the SC ruled that all LGUs are entitled to get a piece of the pie based on all national taxes and not just national internal revenue taxes.

The SC affirmed the petition of former Batangas congressman and now governor Hermilando Mandanas which questioned the government's miscalculation and alleged misappropriation of national funds to LGUs, claiming that the unreleased IRA to LGUs from 1992 to 2012 amounted to P500 billion.

Then Associate Justice, now Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin said in his decision that the exclusion of other national taxes like customs duties from the base for determining the just share of the LGUs was contrary to the express constitutional edict in Sec. 6 of the 1987 Constitution.

Gordon, who had been cited as one of the Ten Most Outstanding Young Men in his successful stint as mayor of Olongapo City, said the prevailing thought of LGUs must allot calamity funds for untoward incidents like Typhoon Odette.

"Talagang guided ang paggawa niyan kung maari ng mga enlightened leaders natin, kundi that is another missed opportunity because may resources ka na, kung gagamitin mo to build pantheons, sasabihin ako nagpagawa niyan, e walang mangyayari sa ating bayan," he said.

According to initial reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, Odette caused P343,454,774 worth of damages, with the figures expected to rise.

Per the latest report of the Philippine National Police, the typhoon left at least 375 dead, 56 missing and 500 injured.