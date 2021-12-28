Gordon vows to revisit measures vs political dynasty

Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon has vowed to revisit and review proposed measures pending in the Senate meant to enable the Constitutionally-mandated prohibition against political dynasty to flourish in the country.

Gordon, who chairs the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, offered some solutions that could stem the proliferation of the constant shuffle of elective positions among family members.

"Dapat may political party system na talagang titiyaniin kung talagang sino ang ilalagay, hindi yung kamag-anak system," he said in a recent radio interview, citing the United States' party nomination system.

"Pangalawa, dapat, the more mature we are, the longer we have in terms of experience, dagdagan niyo 'yung term. Huwag namang three years kasi ang three years, walang nagagawa. Kaya naghahanda sila ng kapalit, hinahanda na ang anak, kapatid, tiyuhin. Minsan sila-sila na nag-aaway," he added.

Large political clans in the country have found a way to circumvent term limits by crowning their relatives, often their spouses, siblings, or children, as their successors to continue its programs.

More than often, the local electorate vote the relatives in a seemingly never-ending cycle of power claimed by a certain family over that area.

Gordon, a lawyer by profession, urged the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to implement election laws judiciously if they are serious in cutting down political dynasties in the country.

"Definitely, we have to stop the system. But we can only stop the system if the COMELEC also shows na papairalin nila. E katulad niyan, bawal mangampanya, e ngayon nangangampanya na lahat. Dapat 90 days ang kampanya ng presidente at senador, pero nakikita niyo andami nang mga billboard," he said.

"So naglolokohan tayo. We do not want to implement the law. Even I think, itong kaibigan ko pag sinabi kong I am against dynasties, baka hindi na kami iboto ng mga dynasties ngayon na existing andami niyan all over the country," he added.

As senator, Gordon had his imprint in several election-related laws which have changed the country's electoral landscape.

Gordon was the author and sponsor of Republic Act (RA) 1095 which postponed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, RA 11593 which reset the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao to 2025, and RA 11591, which extended voter registration for the 2022 elections.

However, the most important election law Gordon passed was RA 9369, which paved the way for the country's transition to a fully-automated election starting in 2010.