Press Release

December 29, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,194:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima in solidarity with Sen. Risa re: Her Arrest Warrant for Wiretapping Charges filed by Aguirre Expect Duterte's favorite attack dogs to become more rabid as his reign of terror nears its end. Si Sen. Risa naman ang puntirya ng mga dorobo. Pagkatapos siyang kasuhan ng Pharmally dahil sa matapang niyang pag-iimbestiga sa mga ma-anomalyang kontrata nila sa gobyerno, binubuhay naman itong wire-tapping case. The timing of Sen. Risa's indictment for a sham wiretapping case, filed in 2017 by no less than the very "honorable" Vitaliano Aguirre, reeks of desperation. Desperadong PR stunt para siraan si Sen. Risa sa mga taong nagtitiwala sa kanyang integridad at kakayahan. It is clear that Sen. Risa did not violate the law when she disclosed in a privilege speech the text messages of Aguirre conspiring to file trumped-up charges against her. Si Aguirre pa nga ang dapat kasuhan. Pero kailangan ng rehimen ng matinding escape plan sa dami ng kasalanan nila sa bayan. And part of this sinister plan is to silence those who speak truth to power. As if naman masisindak nila si Risa Hontiveros. What should not be forgotten is that this harassment suit against Sen. Risa stemmed from the Senate inquiry into the death of Kian delos Santos, who was murdered by cops in connection with the so-called "War on Drugs" of this administration. So it is somehow par for the course for this administration to do this to a champion of a child-victim of murder as we celebrate the day of Los Niños Inocentes. Kaya di na nakakagulat ang nakakasukang pambabastos ni Vitaliano Aguirre sa nangyari at alaala ng isang menor de edad na pinatay sa ilalim ng rehimeng ito, noong s'ya mismo ay nanunungkulan bilang "Kalihim ng Hustisya" kuno. If it were up to Aguirre and his accomplice, the investigation by the Senate would have been derailed and Kian would have been another forgotten victim of his and Duterte's brand of EJK and injustice. Mabuti na lang hindi nagpatinag ang isang Risa Hontiveros. Salamat sa Senate inquiry at sa sigasig ni Sen. Risa, natapos na ang murder trial sa kaso ni Kian at nahatulan na ang mga mamamatay-bata more than 2 years ago. Hindi ba kataka-taka na natapos na ang murder trial pero ngayon pa ipapa-file ang kaso laban kay Sen. Risa para sa walang kwentang akusasyon? Dahil ba maganda ang performance niya sa mga survey kaya nanggagalaiti at kinakabahan na ang mga mandarambong? Sen. Risa, napakarami naming kasama mo sa laban na ito. Laban lang. Laban lang tayo! (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._1194)

