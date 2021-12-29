Press Release

December 29, 2021 Bong Go hails provision of gratuity pay to government Contract of Service and Job Order workers Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte's approval to grant a one-time gratuity pay to all Contract of Service and Job Order workers in the government in recognition of their important role in the delivery of public service, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic and other crisis situations the country has faced the past year. On Wednesday, December 29, the President issued Administrative Order No. 46 which covers all COS and JO workers employed in national government agencies, including state universities and colleges, government-owned and controlled corporations, as well as local water districts. The AO likewise encourages local government units to provide gratuity to their eligible employees. "Allow me to thank each and every government worker from the highest posts to the lowest ranks. Our civil servants, individuals who dedicate their lives to the service of the Filipino people, must be given an opportunity to pursue a career in the service which allows them to enjoy competitive wages so they can address their personal needs and that of their families," said Go. Under the Order, COS and JO workers are entitled to a maximum of P5,000 each, provided they have rendered at least four months of service as of December 15, 2021. Those employed for less than four months may still receive the gratuity pay on a pro rata basis. Workers who have rendered at least three months of service are entitled to a maximum of P4,000. Meanwhile, those with at least two months or less of service may receive up to P3,000 and P2,000, respectively. The funds to implement the AO will be sourced from the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses allotments of the NGAs and SUCs, corporate operating budgets of the GOCCs and LWDs, and local government funds. In January 2018, in fulfillment of his campaign pledge, President Duterte signed Joint Resolution No. 1 which increased the base pay of all military and uniformed personnel in the government. In 2019, Go authored and co-sponsored a measure in the Senate that was enacted into Republic Act No. 11466, otherwise known as the "Salary Standardization Law 5". The law gives civilian government employees salary increases broken down in tranches. As part of a broader commitment to enhance the welfare of government employees, the senator also filed Senate Bill No. 391 or the "Magna Carta for Barangays Act" which if passed aims to provide barangay officials with additional compensation similarly accorded to a regular government employee as well as other benefits in return for the services they render in their respective communities.