Press Release

December 29, 2021 Lacson: Health, Economy, Accountability to Top List of Priorities Under My Presidency Health, economy, and accountability. These issues will top the list of priorities of Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson should he be elected President in 2022. Lacson said that while ensuring the recovery of our health and economy from the pandemic is imperative, so is making sure that those who stole from public coffers are made to answer. "Magkasama - walang tradeoff between health and economy. Hindi mo ma-solve ang problem ng ekonomiya kung hindi mo tutugunan ang pandemya (There is no tradeoff between health and the economy. You cannot solve the problems affecting the economy if you do not address the health problems caused by the pandemic)," he said in an interview on TeleRadyo's "Ikaw ang On the Spot: The Presidential Candidate's Interview" on Wednesday. Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma, earlier pointed out that the issues caused by the pandemic are among the most humongous problems the next leader should solve. But Lacson also stressed his administration will go hard on those who have stolen from the nation's coffers, including those from past administrations. "Hindi pwedeng patawarin ang lahat especially sa pag-abuso. Kailangan may accountability past, present and future (We cannot forgive abuses of our public coffers. There should be accountability for the past, present and future)," he said. "Maraming dapat iwasto pero hindi para maghanap ng kamalian. Kung napakalinaw ng ginawang pagnanakaw, ito i-emphasize ko, ang pagnanakaw sa kaban ng bayan walang kapatawaran yan (There are so many things to correct but not to the point of fault-finding. I will emphasize that if there is clear evidence of theft from the public coffers, there is no room for pardon)," he added.