Lacson: Outgoing Administration Can Make a Difference in Next 6 Months, Filipino Voters in Next 6 Years

More at: https://pinglacson.net/article/lacson-outgoing-administration-can-make-a-difference-in-next-6-months-filipino-voters-in-next-6-years

The outgoing administration under President Rodrigo Duterte can still make a difference in the first half of 2022, especially if it follows only one standard in fighting corruption.

Sen. Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson stressed this as he said there is a high risk of public funds being lost to corruption in the first half of 2022.

"Una, may Odette na dapat pagukulan ng pansin. Pangalawa, sa nalalabing buwan ng administrasyon, maraming kailangang tugunan lalo sa paggastos ng kaban ng bayan, pagbantay na iisa lang ang standard (The administration first has to tend to the victims of Odette. But it should also make sure that in its fight against corruption, only one standard is followed)," he said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

He said the administration has so far shown it follows one standard for its "allies," and another for its "enemies."

Such a selective approach to fighting corruption is undermining its efforts to implement its programs, he added.

Lacson also said there should be adherence to the rule of law. "Otherwise, we're lost as a country," he said.

On the other hand, Lacson reiterated the Filipino people can make a difference as well for the next six years - when they elect their new leaders on May 9, 2022.

"Dapat mag-discern tayong mabuti. Tayong lahat ang responsible kung sino ang mamumuno sa atin (We should discern well. We are responsible for choosing who will lead us)," said Lacson, who is running for President under Partido Reporma.