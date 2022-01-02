Press Release

January 2, 2022 Electrical linemen are the unsung heroes of typhoon Odette - Gatchalian Senator Win Gatchalian extolled the selflessness and tireless efforts of electrical linemen and crew members who often do not receive the recognition they deserve for the services they perform working around the clock and mostly in dangerous conditions repairing damaged poles to restore power lines. "Behind every electric utility is a team of folks who have signed up to embrace the challenge of a job that would entail them to work 21 to 32 meters from the ground, ready to respond to outages caused by natural and man-made calamities. They deserve the recognition for providing the much-needed customer service," Gatchalian said. Efforts of the likes of Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (Noreco) lineman Ronald Gallarde should be acknowledged and honored as his service caused his life, the senator said. A resident of Tanjay City, Negros Oriental, Gallarde was electrocuted last December 25 while working on top of an electric post in Barangay Tugas that was toppled by typhoon Odette. "Their steadfast commitment to serving their customers, even in the face of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, merits a commendation as it does not only reflect their dedication to their work but sacrifices as well. Incidents like these once again display the Filipinos' resiliency and indomitable spirit amid challenges," the Senate Energy Committee Chairperson said. As of December 29, at least 859 line workers and 150 boom trucks have been deployed to Regions VI, VII, VIII, X, and CARAGA, as per the Task Force Kapatid (TFK) inventory report. TFK was formed to help members whose power distribution lines were battered by typhoons. A 56-man team from the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) was sent to Cebu last December 21 along with 11 boom trucks and mechanized equipment to assist the Visayan Electric Co. (VECO) on the power restoration of downed distribution lines, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (Philreca) said that TFK is in full swing to restore damaged poles, wires, and transformers. "They spent their holidays in the field, away from their families just so they could be of assistance to the affected electric cooperatives. These so-called 'warriors of light' are the best example of the Filipino bayanihan spirit. We have to help each other so we can rise above these tragedies," Gatchalian said. The senator called on the National Electrification Administration (NEA) to ensure that the logistical needs of TFK are being provided to expedite repair and rehabilitation works in the devastated areas. # # # _______________________________________________________ Electrical linemen binigyang pugay ni Gatchalian Binigyang pugay ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagpupursigi at walang pagod na pagsisikap ng mga electrical linemen at crew members na kadalasang hindi nabibigyan ng pagkilala sa mapanganib na serbisyong sinusuong nila sa pagkukumpuni ng mga nasirang poste upang maibalik ang suplay ng kuryente. "Sa likod ng bawat electric utility ay isang pangkat ng mga manggagawang tumugon sa hamon ng trabaho na maaaring maglagay sa kanila sa peligro at handang ayusin ang power outages dulot ng mga kalamidad. Karapat-dapat silang bigyan ng pagpupugay sa agarang pagtugon sa serbisyo sa publiko," ani Gatchalian. Ayon pa sa senador, ang ganitong ipinamalas na pagsisikap ng mga tulad ni Ronald Gallarde, lineman ng Negros Oriental Electric Cooperative (Noreco), ay dapat kilalanin at parangalan dahil ibinuwis niya ang kanyang buhay para sa pagseserbisyo. Si Gallarde, residente ng Tanjay City, Negros Orienta,l ay namatay noong Disyembre 25 nang makuryente habang kinukumpuni ang isang poste ng kuryente sa Barangay Tugas na nasira ng bagyong Odette. "Ang kanilang pagtupad sa pangakong paglilingkod sa kanilang mga kostumer, kahit sa gitna ng nagpapatuloy na pandemya, ay karapat-dapat papurihan dahil pagpapamalas ito hindi lamang ng kanilang dedikasyon sa kanilang trabaho kundi pati na rin ng kanilang sakripisyo. Ang mga insidenteng tulad nito ay pagpapatunay rin ng katatagan ng mga Pilipino sa gitna ng mga kinakaharap na hamon," sabi ng Senate Energy Committee Chairperson. Batay sa inventory report ng Task Force Kapatid (TFK), isang grupo ng electric cooperatives (ECs) na itinatag upang tulungan ang iba pang ECs na nasalanta ng kalamidad, 859 na line workers at 150 boom trucks na ang rumesponde sa pangangailangan ng mga kostumer sa Region VI, VII, VIII, X, at CARAGA. Nasa 56 na katao naman mula sa Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) ang ipinadala sa Cebu simula noong Disyembre 21 kasama ang 11 boom trucks at mechanized equipment para tulungan ang Visayan Electric Co. (VECO) sa pagsasaayos ng mga nasirang distribution lines at maibalik ang kuryente sa lugar, ayon sa Department of Energy (DOE). Ayon sa Philippine Rural Electric Cooperatives Association Inc. (Philreca), puspusan ang pagkukumpuni ng TFK ng mga nasirang linya ng kuryente. "Hindi nila nagawang ipagdiwang ang kapaskuhan kapiling ang kanilang mga pamilya dahil kinakailangan nilang tumugon at makatulong sa mga apektadong electric cooperatives. Ang mga tinaguriang 'warriors of light' ang pinakamagandang ehemplo ng diwang bayanihan ng mga Pilipino. Kailangan nating magtulungan para makaahon tayo sa trahedyang ito," sabi ni Gatchalian. Nanawagan din ang senador sa National Electrification Administration (NEA) na tiyaking naibibigay ang logistical needs ng TFK para mapabilis ang repair at rehabilitation works sa mga nasalantang lugar. # # #