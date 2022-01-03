IMEE: LGUs NEED THEIR ENHANCED TAX SHARES NOW

Amid an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases, Senator Imee Marcos has called on the country's economic managers to start releasing the increased funding provided for local government units (LGUs) in the 2022 national budget.

"Our LGUs are the frontliners, and they urgently need the long-denied Mandanas-Garcia ruling realized in this year's national budget," Marcos said, citing that President Duterte already signed the 2022 General Appropriations Act into law last week.

"We can start the New Year right by empowering LGUs to manage a persistent pandemic and natural calamities yet to come," the former three-term Ilocos Norte governor added.

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling allots 40% of all national taxes to LGUs, correcting past practice of basing their just share from Bureau of Internal Revenue collections alone.

The LGUs will receive some Php960 billion from tax revenues, which is 40% of the Php2.4 trillion tax base computed by the Department of Finance.

While LGUs await the DoF's justification of excluding tax revenues amounting to Php431 billion in its computed tax base, infections are spiking everywhere, Marcos said.

"The DoF has yet to explain the various exclusions relating to BARMM, agricultural programs, fire protection, even sports equipment," the senator explained.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate economic affairs committee, added that an executive order issued last June will "whittle" the increased funding for LGUs under the Mandanas-Garcia ruling to pursue their development programs.

Executive Order 138 fully devolves certain functions of national government agencies to LGUs in the next three years, but local officials are pleading for a longer period to absorb all the responsibilities involved.

"Shouldering the costs of full devolution in such a short period will jeopardize the development programs that LGUs intend to pursue," Marcos said.

"The assistance of national government will still be needed, especially in fourth- to sixth-class municipalities where public hospitals are not ready for a full transfer of functions," she added.

______________________________________________________

(Tagalog Version)

IMEE: PINALAKING BAHAGI SA BUWIS NG MGA LGU FRONTLINERS, IBIGAY NA!

Sa gitna ng lumulobo na namang kaso ng Covid-19, nananawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa mga economic manager ng bansa na simulan nang ipalabas o ibigay ang pinalaking pondong laan sa local government units (LGUs) sa ilalim ng 2022 national budget.

"Ang mga LGUs ang ating frontliners at kagyat nilang kailangan na makamit ang matagal nang naipagkait na pagpondo ayon sa Mandanas-Garcia ruling na ipinatupad sa kasalukuyang national budget," ani Marcos, na tumutukoy sa nilagdaan at isinabatas ni Pangulong Duterte na 2022 General Appropriations Act nitong nakaraang linggo.

"Pwede nating simulan ang bagong taon ng tama sa pamamagitan ng pagpapalakas sa mga LGUs para mapangasiwaan ang patuloy na pandemya at mga kalamidad o mga sakuna sa hinaharap," giit ni Marcos na naka-tatlong termino bilang dating gobernador ng Ilocos Norte.

Ayon sa 2018 ruling ng Korte Suprema, 40% ang dapat na ilaan sa LGUs mula sa lahat ng nakolektang buwis ng pamahalaan, na nagtatama sa maling nakasanayan na tanging sa mga koleksyong buwis lang ng Bureau of Internal Revenue kinukuha ang kanilang bahagi.

Nasa Php960 billion ang inaasahang maibibigay sa LGUs ayon na rin sa 'tax base' o pinagbasehang buwis ng halos Php2.4 trillion na kwenta ng Department of Finance (DoF).

Pero, sinabi ni Marcos na kapos ang naturang 'tax base' o pinagbasehang buwis sa inaasahan ng LGUs, na tumutukoy sa Ph431 billion na koleksyon sa buwis na ibinukod o hindi isinama ng DoF sa pagkwenta nito para sa ilalaang pondo sa LGUs.

"Ang ating LGUs ay naghihintay pa rin sa paliwanag ng DoF sa pagbubukod o hindi pagsasama ng iba't-ibang mga koleksyon sa buwis ng gobyerno na may kaugnayan sa BARMM, mga programang pang-agrikultura, fire protection, maging ang mga sports equipment," paliwanag pa ni Marcos.

Dagdag pa ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, ang isang executive order na inisyu noong nakaraang Hunyo ay hindi maiiwasang tapyasan ang pinalaking pondo para sa LGUs sa ilalim ng Mandanas-Garcia ruling para ituloy ang kanilang mga programang pangkaunlaran.

Itinatakda ng Executive Order 138 ang "full devolution" o ang buong paglipat ng ilang trabaho ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa LGUs sa susunod na tatlong taon, pero nakikiusap ang mga lokal na opisyal na bigyan pa sila ng sapat o matagal na panahon bago akuin ang lahat ng responsibilidad.

"Ang pagsagot sa gastusin ng devolution sa maikling panahon ay makaka-kompromiso sa mga iba't-ibang proyektong itinutulak ng mga lokal na pamahalaan," ani Marcos.

"Kinakailangan pa ring tulungan ng national government ang mga LGU lalo na yung mga fourth- hanggang sixth-class na munisipalidad, kung saan ang mga pampublikong ospital ay hindi pa ganon kahanda para tumanggap ng buong responsibilidad nito," dagdag pa ni Marcos.