Poe on digital transaction fees:

The moratorium on increases for person-to-person fund transfers offers a much needed temporary respite for our people who depend on electronic transactions, especially during this pandemic.

We call on the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to further blaze the trail and explore ways to instead reduce the fees to help ease the burden on consumers.

Every peso matters in the midst of unfavorable economic backdrop of joblessness and rising prices of commodities.

In these trying times, we urge institutions to match the sacrifices of the millions of Filipinos who are trying to make both ends meet.

Reasonable transaction fees will also help accelerate the government's target of shifting to a cash-lite economy by 2030.

Our people, including the unbanked, should be able to see that they can trust the system of electronic transfer that is convenient, secure and affordable.

Poe sa digital transaction fees:

Ang moratorium sa dagdag na bayarin sa person-to-person fund transfers ay maituturing na pansamantalang kaluwagan sa publiko na nakaasa na sa electronic transactions lalo na ngayong pandemic.

Nananawagan tayo sa Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas na paigtingin pa ang mga hakbangin upang mabawasan ang bayarin sa mga digital transaction para mapagaan ang pasanin ng mga consumer.

Bawat piso ay mahalaga sa gitna ng kawalan ng trabaho at tumataas na presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin.

Sa panahong sinusubukan ang tatag ng bawat isa, hinihimok natin ang mga institusyon na tumbasan ang sakripisyo ng milyun-milyong Pilipino na pinagsisikapang pagkasyahin kung anong meron sila.

Sa pamamagitan ng rasonableng transaction fees, mapabibilis din ang pagkamit sa target ng gobyerno na pumihit tungo sa cash-lite economy sa 2030.

Kailangang makita ng ating mga kababayang maaari silang magtiwala sa sistema ng electronic transfer at makumbinsi silang ito ay kumbinyente, ligtas at abot-kaya.