Poe on the Central Bank Governor of the Year Awards

Sen. Grace Poe congratulates Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Benjamin Diokno for being recognized as the Global Central Banker of the Year 2022 by The Banker, an international banking, finance and business magazine by the Financial Times.

The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has put an enormous stress on the Philippine banking and economic sectors. Nevertheless, our country has once again proven its resiliency as it continues to rebound, thanks in large part to the implementation of much-needed banking and economic reforms.

From a 9.6-percent dip in 2020, the country recorded a significant growth in gross domestic product with 12 percent and 7.1 percent in the second and third quarter of 2021, respectively.

Among the important reforms introduced were the digitalization of banking systems which will bring more Filipinos into the formal banking sector and aid local payment providers through the use of digital QR codes for payments, the implementation of more conducive mergers and acquisition environment between banking institutions, and more funding for green projects spearheaded by the Green force, an 18-agency technical working group headed by the BSP.

These were made possible through the hard work of our dedicated officials at the BSP under the capable leadership of Governor Diokno.

May this recognition assure our business leaders and investors that the Philippines has turned the corner and is on a steady path to recovery.