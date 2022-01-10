On the Shortening of the Isolation Period of Healthcare Workers

As long as the shortened isolation period is science-based and not a reaction to the overwhelming infection rate, we should not have a problem with that.

While in my case, the original 14-day quarantine period that should end on Jan. 18 is now reduced to 10 days, which sounds good to me - that is not the point.

Health is everything, especially with the almost uncontrollable spread of the virus that we are seeing now.

That said, I will take the side of some concerned health workers unless there is sufficient science-based data to support the Department of Health's directive.