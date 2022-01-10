Looming bread price increase to worsen hunger: Pangilinan

OPPOSITION Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan calls on the government, particularly the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), to immediately intervene in the looming increase in prices of bread products as millions of Filipinos are still reeling from the catastrophic effect of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent devastation brought by Typhoon Odette in the regions.

Pangilinan made this appeal amid reports that the country's biggest association of bread makers is seeking the government's nod to increase the price of their products, including packs of Pinoy Tasty and Pinoy Pandesal.

"Sobrang bigat na ng pasanin ng taumbayan sa sunod-sunod na pagtaas ng mga pangunahing bilihin. Dapat maging proactive ang DTI kesa mag-aantay na lamang itong tumaas ang mga presyo na wala man lamang gagawing paunang hakbang," said Pangilinan who is an aspirant for the vice presidency.

He said the spiraling prices of basic commodities like bread could also lead to a spike in cases of hunger especially among children living in the most blighted areas of the country.

"Sila yung mga pinaka apektado kapag patuloy na tumataas ang mga presyo at walang ginagawang lunas ang gobyerno," said Pangilinan, who is known for championing the cause of Filipino farmers and fisherfolk.

On Friday (January 7), the Philippine Baking Industry Group (Philbaking) said the projected price increase of bread products is triggered by the soaring prices of flour which have already gone up from P710 per sack to P995 currently.

Shortly after Typhoon Odette struck the country on December 16, Pangilinan made a similar appeal to the national government to act with lightning speed to safeguard the welfare of the public and ensure people's access to basic necessities.