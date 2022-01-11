Press Release

January 11, 2022 Gatchalian: CCF Life Academy to bring international education opportunities to more Filipinos The CCF Life Academy Foundation, Inc. is now officially recognized as an educational institution of international character with the signing of Republic Act No. 11638. Senator Win Gatchalian, sponsor and co-author of the measure, says the law expands opportunities for Filipino learners and their families to access international education. "Recognizing CCF Life Academy as an educational institution of international character is a step closer in realizing a vision that I strongly support: to make our country a regional hub for education that will attract foreign students. For our country's learners, this means more opportunities for a world-class education that will also develop their Christian values," said Gatchalian. Founded in 2013, CCF Life Academy seeks to foster academic excellence, Christian character, and servant leadership among its students. The school also aims to develop internationally-minded individuals. The International Baccalaureate program, which is considered the gold standard in pre-college international education, is included in the school's senior high school program. The law enables the school to continue carrying out its educational program, improve its standard of instruction, and meet the special needs of the foreign temporary resident community for quality education. While CCF Life Academy can accept applicants regardless of nationality and in accordance with its own eligibility standards, rules for admission, and grade placement, the law provides that no single alien nationality shall consist of more than 30% of the entire student population in a given school year. Exceptions, however, apply in cases of foreign diplomatic personnel or other foreign temporary residents. The law also provides that while CCF Life Academy can employ its own teaching and management personnel from other countries or nationalities, the school shall give priority in hiring locally qualified teaching and management personnel. The school also remains under the supervision and regulation of the Department of Education (DepEd). As of School Year (SY) 2020-2021, CCF Life Academy's student body was composed of 603 students at the preschool, elementary, junior, and senior high school levels, 13% of which were foreign students from six different countries. The measure's co-authors include Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Joel Villanueva. Gatchalian: CCF Life Academy maghahatid ng international education sa maraming Pilipino Pormal na kinilala ang CCF Life Academy Foundation, Inc. bilang isang "educational institution of international character" matapos lagdaan ang Republic Act No. 11638. Para kay Senador Win Gatchalian na sponsor at isa sa mga may akda ng batas, palalawigin ng bagong batas ang mga oportunidad at pagkakataon para makatanggap ang mas maraming Pilipino ng international education. "Ang pagkilala sa CCF Life Academy bilang isang educational institution of international character ay isang hakbang upang maisakatuparan ang layuning sinusuportahan natin: na ang ating bansa ay maging isang regional hub para sa edukasyon at mahikayat na mag-aral dito ang mas maraming foreign students. Para sa mga mag-aaral ng ating bansa, ihahatid ng CCF Life Academy ang isang world-class na edukasyon na lilinangin ang kanilang Christian values," ani Gatchalian. Itinatag ang CCF Life Academy noong 2013 na nagsusulong ng husay sa edukasyon, Christian character, at servant leadership sa mga mag-aaral nito. Layunin din ng paaralan na humubog ng mga internationally-minded na mga mamamayan. Kasama naman sa senior high school program ng paaralan ang International Baccalaureate program, ang itinuturing na gold standard sa pre-college international education. Sa tulong ng bagong batas, maipagpapatuloy ng paaralan ang programa nito para sa edukasyon, maiaangat nito ang kalidad ng pagtuturo, at matutugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng mga foreign temporary residents pagdating sa dekalidad na edukasyon. Bagama't maaaring tumanggap ang CCF Life Academy ng mga aplikante ano man ang lahi nila na naaayon sa sarili nitong eligibility standards, rules for admission, at grade placement, nakasaad sa batas na walang single alien nationality ang magiging katumbas ng tatlumpung (30) porsyento ng student population sa isang school year. Ituturing na exceptions ang sitwasyon ng mga foreign diplomatic personnel at ibang foreign temporary residents. Nakasaad din sa batas na bagama't maaaring tumanggap ang CCF Life Academy ng sarili nitong teaching and management personnel mula sa ibang mga bansa o lahi, dapat bigyang prayoridad ng paaralan ang pagtanggap sa mga kwalipikadong teaching and management personnel mula sa Pilipinas. Nananatili ding nasa ilalim ng regulasyon ng Department of Education (DepEd) ang paaralan. Para sa School Year (SY) 2020-2021, ang student body ng CCF Life Academy ay binubuo ng mahigit anim na raang (603) mag-aaral, mula preschool, elementary, junior, at senior high school levels. Labintatlong (13) porsyento nito ay mga foreign students mula sa anim na ibang bansa. Kabilang sa mga may akda ng batas sina Senate President Vicente Sotto III at Senador Joel Villanueva.