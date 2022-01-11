Press Release

January 11, 2022 Follow strict health protocols, Gordon urges returning OFWs Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon has urged the estimated 9,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who are currently under strict quarantine or isolation to keep their patience and their minds occupied towards self-improvement. Gordon, who is known as a man of action, suggested returning OFWs to join in Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) online courses which range from eight to 40 hours. "We encourage OFWs to spend their quarantine or isolation by enrolling in the TESDA's online courses as there are over 60 or more to choose from, which could help them open new opportunities upon completion of quarantine," he said. "Sa paglahok sa mga online course na ito, mapapayabong ang kaalaman at abilidad ng ating mga bagong bayani, dahil ito ay makakatulong rin sa paghahanap nila ng bagong trabaho kung saan man nila magustuhan," he added. The online program has attracted millions of Filipinos since the onset of the pandemic as part of the government's efforts to rehabilitate the floundering economy. Courses range in topics, which include electrical and electronics, entrepreneurship, information and communications technology, basic computer operations, cooking, agriculture, tourism, automotive, healthcare, among others. TESDA statistics show that about 7,500 OFWs enrolled with them in 2020, with 6,140 of them graduating, while 1,856 were certified by the government agency. Gordon credited TESDA as a key that has helped many Filipinos unlock their true potential, with many of them succeeding in their chosen fields they studied. "The TESDA concept is very special because it teaches people not to let themselves wallow in self-pity, instead be able to improve through quality skills education," he pointed out. "They are willing to be educated themselves as blue collar workers, which are the kind of jobs Filipinos are in demand for abroad. By learning new concepts, they could find new jobs either here or overseas, which will directly bolster the economy," he continued. Gordon is a known advocate of employment programs since his stint as Mayor of Olongapo, with the vision of enabling and ennobling the people. His Senate office has been empowering people through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment. TUPAD is an empowerment program which provides community-based emergency employment for a range of 10-30 days, depending on the nature of work. Its target beneficiaries are un/underemployed, terminated, or self-employed workers who were affected by natural or man-made disasters.