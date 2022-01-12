STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS

ON HEALTH BREAK OF TEACHERS; IMPLEMENTATION OF LIMITED FACE-TO-FACE CLASSES

Sinusuportahan natin ang panawagan ng mga guro na magkaroon ng dalawang linggong health break.

Teachers are humans, too. They are also exposed to the same health risks and are experiencing the same difficulties like everybody else. Maaaring hindi lang sila ang may sakit kundi ang kanilang pamilya. A two-week break is the amount of time for full quarantine and to let them rest, recover or attend to their family's needs.

The Commission on Higher Education should also reconsider its announcement regarding the implementation of limited face-to-face classes. The health and safety of both students and teachers should be the priority.

We also cannot allow sick teachers teaching our children who are also vulnerable to COVID. Ang kalusugan ng ating mga guro ay kalusugan din ng ating mga anak.