Press Release

January 15, 2022 De Lima supports Robredo's plan to pursue holistic and comprehensive drug war, stop 'kill, kill, kill' Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima backs Vice President and Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo's plan to pursue a comprehensive war on drugs, but without the brutal killings that characterized the murderous campaign launched by the current administration, should she win the presidency. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said she believes that Robredo is more than capable of correcting the wrongs and restoring dignity in the enforcement of the drug war with her rights-based and holistic approach on the problem. "VP Leni knows that it is impossible to eradicate the drug problem through violence and killings, not only because other countries that resorted to killings did not succeed, but also because she's seen firsthand how Duterte's bloody drug war that victimized innocent lives has become a dismal failure," she said. "I am confident that with VP Leni's leadership, we can win the fight against illegal drugs because she has the courage, unlike Duterte, to pounce on the real drug lords, their cohorts and protectors. More importantly, she will focus on saving lives and pursuing justice," she added. Robredo reportedly vowed to continue the fight against illegal drugs "with as much vigor" if she becomes president, minus the killings that characterized the campaign launched by the Duterte regime. Last October 2021, Robredo bared that if elected president, her plans and priorities include an anti-illegal drug campaign that focuses on prevention and rehabilitation. It may be recalled that in 2019, Robredo accepted Duterte's dare for her to co-chair the government's task force against illegal drugs despite warning from her allies that it could be a trap. Just less than a month after Robredo was appointed to the anti-drug body, Duterte decided to fire the Vice President from her post despite having submitted "a comprehensive plan" on how to improve and strengthen the campaign against drugs. The lady Senator from Bicol maintained that Robredo has many traits of an effective leader that Duterte lacks. "The traits that VP Leni has that makes her an effective leader include sincerity, decency and professionalism. At sobrang sipag. Sa halos anim na taon, nagbunsod lang ang marahas at madugong polisiya ni Duterte sa pagpatay sa libu-libong maralitang Pilipino, habang malaya pa rin ang totoo at malalaking drug lords," she said. "Kailangan natin ng isang Leni Robredo na hindi inuuna ang kapritso, hindi nanggigipit ng mga kritiko, kundi tunay na magpapanagot sa mga tiwali, kriminal at abusado," she added. Last September 2021, the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized an official probe into Duterte's bloody drug war but the investigation was temporarily suspended in November of the same year upon the request of the Philippine government.