Press Release

January 18, 2022 Gordon bats for lump sum death benefits for families of assassinated prosecutors Re-electionist Senator Richard J. Gordon said today that he will pursue to amend Republic Act (RA) 11643, which will benefit families of assassinated prosecutors killed in the line of duty. Gordon, the chairman of the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee, mentioned that he will seek to grant lump sum death benefits to the families of prosecutors who have been murdered. "I appeal to the chamber, that we amend RA 11643, to grant lump sum death benefits to the families of assassinated prosecutors," remarked Gordon during his privilege speech. Gordon made the call on the aftermath of the murder of Assistant City Prosecutor Edilberto Mendoza while he was exercising outside his home in Trece Martires City, Cavite, last Dec. 31, 2021. The senator showed before the chamber surveillance footage of Mendoza's assassination, and the grisly aftermath of his son tugging his father, pleading for his survival, which went to no avail. According to reports, the suspect, who was captured weeks later, admitted to shooting Mendoza due to the prosecutor's involvement in illegal drugs cases in exchange for a measly sum of Php 25,000. Gordon added that the continued non-implementation of RA 11235, or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act, contributed greatly to the continued commission of crimes involving motorcycle-bound riders. "Wala na po bang halaga ang buhay ng tao? Andito tayo, ginagawa ang lahat ng makakaya at nagtutulungan para makaligtas sa pandemya. Iwas ka ng iwas sa COVID, sa riding-in-tandem ka lang pala mamamatay," lamented Gordon. "Dahil hindi ginawa ng LTO ang kanilang tungkulin, dumami pa ang riding-in-tandem at hindi pa naibibigay ang mga plaka na dapat makita kaagad," the senator pointed out. Gordon, a lawyer by profession, rued the continued culture of impunity in the country, as 110 lawyers, judges, and prosecutors have been killed since 1977, 66 of which occurred since the current administration's start in 2016. Out of the 110 cases, 14 suspects have only been arrests, nine charges were filed, and one was dismissed. "Let us refuse to reduce these killings into mere statistics. Hindi natin puwedeng tanggapin na ito ay mga istatistika lamang at hindi naman tayo dapat na pumapayag na walang kalaban-laban in the face of these challenges," he said. To help securing the lives of judicial workers and reinforce the administration of justice in the country, Gordon filed Senate Bill 1947, a proposed measure seeking to establish the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. It aims to ensure the security, safety, and protection of the members, officials, personnel, and property of the Judiciary, including the integrity of the courts and their proceedings.