Press Release

January 18, 2022 Villanueva appeals for expedited release of P9B for COVID duty pay of healthcare workers There is P51 billion in the 2022 national budget for COVID-19 duty pay of public and private healthcare workers (HCWs) and to compensate them if they get sick or die from the virus, Senator Joel Villanueva revealed today. Of this, P9 billion can be immediately released as it is booked as regular appropriations, Villanueva said. "Itong pondong ito ang sure ball na." The rest, or P42 billion, is lodged under the Unprogrammed Appropriations, which under budget laws can only be released if financed by excess revenues or new loans. He said this can be funded based on the government's planned borrowing spree this year. But to unlock the P9 billion in regular appropriations "so it can be availed of by medical frontliners battling the Omicron surge," the DBM and DOH must first issue the guidelines for their use, Villanueva said "Kaya po sa ating mga kaibigan sa DOH and DBM, nakikiusap po tayo na apurahin ang implementing guidelines nito para sa ating mga medical frontliners," Villanueva said. Of the P9 billion, P7.92 billion "shall be used for the payment of COVID-19 benefits for all public and private health care workers and non-health care workers, regardless of employment status," states the budget Special Provision identifying its use. Covered are workers in all health facilities involved in COVID-19 response including military hospitals, GOCC medical facilities, state university hospitals and private licensed health facilities. The rest, or P1.08 billion, is earmarked as compensation for COVID-19 workers in health facilities who had contracted the virus while on duty. Under the GAA 2022, infected workers, on top of benefits like free medical care, shall receive P15,000 if the case is mild or moderate; P100,000 for severe or critical case, and P1 million in case of death. Villanueva said the P9 billion should be treated as "first and smaller tranche" in COVID-19 allowances for healthcare workers as he expressed optimism that the unprogrammed P42 billion can be released based on the government's borrowing plan. "Kayang pondohan po ito, kasi P2.47 trillion ang balak utangin ng gobyerno ngayong 2022," the senator pointed out. "This amounts to P6.76 billion of debt incurred daily. Yung P42 billion, wala pa pong isang linggong utang," he said. Villanueva, nanawagan sa agarang release ng P9B pondo para sa COVID duty pay ng healthcare workers Mayroong P51 bilyon sa 2022 national budget na nakalaan sa COVID-19 duty pay para sa pampubliko at pribadong healthcare workers o HCWs at para sa kanilang compensation kapag sila ay nagkasakit o namatay mula sa virus. Ayon kay Senator Joel Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee, P9 bilyon mula sa pondong ito ay maaari nang ipamahagi ng pamahalaan dahil ito ay bahagi ng regular appropriations. "Itong pondong ito ang sure ball na," aniya. Ang natitirang P42 bilyon ay nasa ilalim ng Unprogrammed Appropriations, na sa ilalim ng batas ay maaari lamang magamit kung merong kaukulang pam-pondo mula sa sobrang koleksyon o utang. Pero para magamit ang P9 bilyon para ipamahagi sa mga medical frontliners na lumalaban sa Omicron surge, kailangang maglabas muna ng panuntunan ang DOH at DBM sa paggamit ng pondo. "Kaya po sa ating mga kaibigan sa DOH and DBM, nakikiusap po tayo na apurahin ang implementing guidelines nito para sa ating mga medical frontliners," ani Villanueva. Sa P9 bilyon, ang P7.92 bilyon ay nakalaan sa pagbabayad ng COVID benefits ng pampubliko at pribadong HCWs at non-health workers sa mga ospital sa ilalim ng Special Provision kung saan ito nakapaloob. Kasama dito ang mga nagtatrabaho sa mga health facilities na kasama sa COVID-19 response tulad ng military hospitals, GOCC medical facilities, state university hospitals at private licensed health facilities. Ang natitira, o P1.08 bilyon, ay nakalaan para sa compensation sa mga COVID-19-positive na HCWs na nakuha ang virus habang on duty. Sa ilalim ng GAA 2022, ang mga maysakit na HCWs ay makakatanggap ng P15,000 kung mild o moderate lamang ang kaso nila, P100,000 kung severe, at P1 milyon pag namatay. Sabi pa ni Villanueva, ang P9 bilyon ay pauna lamang sa mga benepisyo para sa mga HCWs at nagtitiwala siya na kayang ipamahagi ang P42 bilyon sa Unprogrammed Appropriations base sa pag-utang ng pamahalaan. "Kayang pondohan po ito, kasi P2.47 trillion ang balak utangin ng gobyerno ngayong 2022," anang senador. "Katumbas lamang ito ng P6.76 bilyon na inutang sa isang araw. Yung P42 billion, wala pa pong isang linggong utang," dagdag pa niya.