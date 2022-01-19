De Lima to LP: Tuloy lang! Laban lang!

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima commended her fellow Liberal Party members for continuing to fight for a more just and humane society despite challenges and attacks against them by sinister quarters.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, issued her statement during the celebration of Liberal Party's 76th anniversary today (January 19).

"Sa loob ng halos walong dekada, pinatunayan ng Liberal Party na ang pundasyon ng partido ay paninindigan para sa Hustisya, Karapatang Pantao at Demokrasya," she said.

"Mula sa mga nanunungkulang lingkod-bayan hanggang sa mga papausbong na lider kabataan, hangad ng LP na itimon ang bayan sa patas, makatao at malinis na gobyerno, na may pagpapahalaga sa buhay na may dignidad. Inaakay at kinakalinga ang nangangailangan at pinapanagot ang tiwali at abusado sa kapangyarihan," she added.

The Liberal Party is known as the second oldest extant political party in the Philippines in terms of date of establishment, and the oldest continually-active political party in the country.

Aside from former President Benigno S. Aquino III, the party has been led by respected liberal thinkers and pro-development public servants like former President Manuel A. Roxas, former Senators Gerry Roxas and Benigno Aquino, Jr., among others. Its current President is Senator and Vice Presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan.

The lady Senator from Bicol said she believes that LP can surpass whatever challenges that will come its way, highlighting also how she is proud to be a member of the party.

"Kaya noon hanggang ngayon, taas-noo ang tunay at naninindigang mga Liberal. Kaya Liberal, dahil anumang panggigipit at pagsubok, kaya nating lampasan. Kaya Liberal, dahil anumang pagkakataon, pagmamahal sa kapwa at bayan ang siyang nangingibabaw. Laban lang!" she said.

De Lima is running for re-election as Liberal Party candidate for Senator in the Senatorial slate of Vice President and Presidential aspirant Leni Robredo.