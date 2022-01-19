Press Release

January 19, 2022 Gatchalian wants to tap college volunteers as tutors in proposed nationwide remedial program In rolling out a learning recovery program to address learning loss amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian is proposing tapping college students as tutors. Under Senate Bill No. 2355 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act, which Gatchalian filed last year, tertiary level students may volunteer as tutors provided that they are at or above the 75th percentile of their respective school cohorts in the subject that they will be teaching. Tertiary level students who will serve as tutors shall be deemed to have completed their Literacy Training Service under the National Service Training Program (NSTP). For students who would like to volunteer as tutors, they have to pass a mock tutoring session administered by the Department of Education (DepEd). Aside from college students, teachers and para-teachers shall serve as tutors under the proposed ARAL Program Gatchalian proposed the establishment of the ARAL Program to serve as a national learning intervention program, which will include well-systematized tutorial sessions. It will focus on the most essential learning competencies under Language and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10, and Science for Grades 3 to 10. For kindergarten learners, numeracy and literacy skills will be given focus. Learners who are struggling to achieve the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics, and Science are the intended beneficiaries of the proposed ARAL Program. The program also aims to benefit learners who did not enroll in School Year (SY) 2020-2021 to encourage their return to school. "Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon, higit nating kinakailangan ang tulong ng ating mga komunidad, kabilang ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Dahil sa lawak ng naging epekto ng pandemya sa sektor ng edukasyon, dapat palawigin ang ating mga pagsisikap upang maabot ang mas maraming mga mag-aaral," said Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. After more than a year without in-person classes, the pilot implementation of limited face-to-face classes started in November 2021. Schools in Metro Manila joined the pilot program the following December. Face-to-face classes were again suspended in areas where Alert Level 3 was reimposed because of the most recent surge of COVID-19 cases. The DepEd recently said that it will pursue a learning recovery program amid the lack of in-person classes due to the pandemic. # # # ________________________________________________ Gatchalian: Mag-aaral sa kolehiyo maaaring mag-tutor para sa remedial program Sa pagpapatupad ng learning recovery program na tutugon sa learning loss o pag-urong ng kaalaman sa gitna ng pandemya ng COVID-19, iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na gawing tutor ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 2355 o ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act na inihain ni Gatchalian noong nakaraang taon, maaaring magboluntaryo bilang mga tutor ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Ituturing na pagkumpleto nila ng Literacy Training Service sa ilalim ng National Service Training Program (NSTP) ang pagboluntaryo bilang tutor sa panukalang ARAL Program. Maliban sa grade requirement, kailangang makapasa ang mga naturang mag-aaral sa isang mock tutoring session na isasagawa ng Department of Education (DepEd). Ang mga guro at para-teachers ay maaari ring magsilbing tutor sa panukalang ARAL Program. Ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng ARAL Program upang magbigay ng learning intervention dahil sa kawalan ng face-to-face classes. Bahagi ng naturang programa ang mga tutorial sessions. Bibigyang prayoridad sa programang ito ang most essential learning competencies sa Language at Mathematics para sa Grade 1 hanggang Grade 10, at Science para sa mga Grade 3 hanggang Grade 10. Para sa mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten, numeracy at literacy skills naman ang bibigyang pansin. Ang mga mag-aaral na nahihirapan sa Language, Mathematics, at Science ang bibigyang prayoridad ng panukalang ARAL Program. Nais ding tulungan ng programa ang mga mag-aaral na hindi nag-enroll noong School Year (2020-2021) upang hikayatin din silang bumalik sa paaralan. "Sa pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon, higit nating kinakailangan ang tulong ng ating mga komunidad, kabilang ang mga mag-aaral sa kolehiyo. Dahil sa lawak ng naging epekto ng pandemya sa sektor ng edukasyon, dapat palawigin ang ating mga pagsisikap upang maabot ang mas maraming mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture. Matapos ang mahigit isang taong hindi pagpasok ng mga mag-aaral sa kanilang mga paaralan, isinagawa ang pilot implementation ng limited face-to-face classes noong Nobyembre 2021. Sinimulan ang pilot run sa Metro Manila noong nakaraang Disyembre. Ngunit muling sinuspinde ang face-to-face classes sa mga lugar na ibinalik sa Alert Level 3 dahil sa muling paglobo ng mga kaso ng COVID-19. Samantala, inanunsyo kamakailan ng DepEd na magpapatupad ito ng programa para sa learning recovery dahil sa kawalan ng face-to-face classes sa gitna ng pandemya. # # #