Press Release

January 20, 2022 Dispatch from Crame No. 1209:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the latest news about Kerwin Espinosa 1/20/22 Whenever Kerwin Espinosa makes the news, the latest being his alleged foiled escape, my name is dragged into it, for no other reason than that he once lied about bribing me in the past. By now, I should be used to being unjustly used as a distraction from the government's multitude of failures and controversies. But no one should ever get used to being a victim. So let two things be remembered - First, at the time Espinosa falsely testified against me, his father had just been killed while under detention - in one of the rare incidents that everyone, including many of my colleagues in the Senate, agrees is a classic case of EJK. Second, and lastly, the case against me arising from Espinosa's false statements has long been dismissed for utter lack of evidence by the DOJ. For an agency that has supported the other drug cases it did file against me with the flimsiest of evidence, such as the testimonies of criminal convicts, that is saying something about the incredibility of Espinosa's story. End of story as far as I am concerned. For, indeed, the story about me having received 8M from Espinosa was pure concoction. How could I have received anything from him or dealt with him in any manner when I don't even know him from Adam? On Espinosa's reported foiled escape and his reported denial thereof, I call for a thorough probe on this. Did he or did he not attempt or plan to escape? If such attempt is confirmed by evidence, investigators must dig deeper. What could be his motivation, particularly in light of the recent junking by the court of one of his cases? There might be more to this than meets the eye... ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_from_crame_no._1209)