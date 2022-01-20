De Lima grateful for 1Sambayan endorsement

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima is honored to be part of the list of 2022 senatorial aspirants endorsed by the 1Sambayan opposition coalition.

De Lima, who announced her reelection bid last July 2021, said she is grateful for 1Sambayan for its unwavering faith, trust, and support for her.

"As we stand in this crucial juncture in history, I am proud to be fighting alongside the people known for their uncompromising principles and their unbending nationalism.

"Indeed, in this battle for truth and justice, these are the people you will be honored to be with, even under crossfire in the trenches," she said.

"Walang hanggang pasasalamat, 1Sambayan, sa pagtitiwala at suporta. Karangalan ko na makasama kayo. #LeilabanTayo," she added.

1Sambayan recently named their first seven senatorial bets for the May 2022 elections, which includes seven senatorial aspirants under the tandem of Vice President and presidential aspirant Leni Robredo, and Senator and vice presidential aspirant Kiko Pangilinan.

Aside from De Lima, the coalition endorses Senator Risa Hontiveros, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, former Baguio Rep. Teddy Baguilat, Atty. Alex Lacson, and labor leader Atty. Sonny Matula.

1Sambayan convenor Atty. Howard Calleja reportedly said that the coalition will officially announce its 2022 line-up on Jan. 28.

Prior to this, it may be recalled that Robredo and labor leader Ka Leody de Guzman also announced that De Lima is included in their Senatorial slate for the 2022 elections.

In announcing her Senatorial slate, Robredo said she is honored to include De Lima in her list, saying, "Si Senator Leila de Lima, ang tanging dahilan kung bakit sya nasa kulungan, dahil isa sya sa pinaka-una at pinakamatapang na tumindig laban sa patayan. Karangalan kong mapabilang sa hanay natin si Senator Leila."

De Guzman, for his part, shared that De Lima is among his trusted Senatorial candidates.