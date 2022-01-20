UN OCHA RANKS PRC NUMBER 1 IN RESPONDING TO TY ODETTE

According to the United Nations , the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) topped overall responses to communities struck by Super Typhoon Odette.

"With our mandate of being always first, always ready, and always there, we will continue to be the first to respond to save lives and provide immediate humanitarian assistance and protection to those with the most urgent need," reiterates Chairman and CEO Sen. Dick Gordon.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(UN OCHA) reported that out of the 62 International Non-Government Organizations (INGO) which responded to Typhoon Odette, the PRC conducted 765 activities which is more than double that of the INGO that came next.

Recognizing that water is the most valuable resource in or outside of a disaster, the PRC provided immediate access to water with 396 water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) operations out of the 890 completed activities as mentioned by UN OCHA_

The PRC also contributed to food security and agriculture initiatives, as well as to healthcare, strengthening disease surveillance and outbreak control, and shelter operations which are all geared to help communities recover from the devastation.

Additionally, the PRC also continues to activities for early recovery, coordination, e. telecom, Camp Coordination, and Camp Management (CCCM), livelihood, nutrition, education, logistics, multi-cluster, and other operations.

As of January 19, 2022, PRC volunteers and staff members distributed 3,960,057 liters of safe and clean water, held hygiene promotion sessions for 117,086 individuals, conducted a health promotion session for 8,114 individuals, provided 84,258 hot meals, gave out 4,769 food items, distributed 2,240 sleeping kits, donated 460 units of blood, served 17 persons in medical tents, and cleared 2,468 cubic yards of debris.