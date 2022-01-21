Press Release

January 21, 2022 De Lima on COVID-19 surge outside Metro Manila: Exercise utmost care Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima expressed alarm over the reported peaking of COVID-19 cases in several regions outside Metro Manila, especially in the Bicol region, which logged its highest daily tally last Jan. 20 since the pandemic began. De Lima, who hails from Iriga City, reminded Filipinos, regardless of their places of residence, to exercise utmost care, act responsibly and not to lose sight of the fact that the country is still in the middle of the pandemic. "The surge of COVID-19 cases we are experiencing in Metro Manila is already a cause of concern, but equally alarming is the gradual peaking of cases in several regions outside NCR, including Bicol," she said. "Let us all do our part in fighting the virus by being mindful of any possible symptoms, contact tracing on our own volition, and getting vaccinated if medically possible. Simply put, show concern for others and never be complacent," she added. She further urged the public to limit non-essential travel plans, saying, "Patunay ang pagtaas pa ng kaso ng nagpopositibo sa COVID-19 na nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng krisis. Doblehin pa rin ang pag-iingat at seryosohin ang pagsunod sa mga health protocol. Hindi po biro ang mahawa ng sakit, lalo na ang makahawa ng marami pang iba." The Department of Health (DOH) reported 31,173 new COVID-19 cases as of Jan. 20, bringing the country's active cases to 275,364. Reportedly, Bicol logged 720 new COVID-19 cases as of the same date, its highest daily tally since the pandemic began. The region has registered 53,483 COVID-19 cases since the first coronavirus infection in the country. Prior to these, DOH confirmed that several regions outside Metro Manila also reported alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, including CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Ilocos region and Cagayan Valley. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, maintained that people should not wait for the virus to further spread in Metro Manila and other regions before taking extra precaution. "Now is the time to unite and act as one. Hindi lang para sa pansarili o indibidwal nating kaligtasan at kabuhayan, pero para sa kapakanan ng ating kapwa, lalong-lalo na ang ating mga healthcare workers na silang pumapasan ng bigat ng surge sa mga ospital, at para na rin sa ating pangkalahatang kaligtasan. Pare-pareho nating ayaw magkasakit, makahawa, at bumalik na naman sa sitwasyon ng malawakan at paulit-ulit na lockdown," she said. Aside from urging people to do their part and exercise utmost care, she reiterated the need for clear, reasonable, effective and efficient pandemic response from the government, saying, "Lalong-lalo na, kailangan ng isang gobyernong matino ang implementasyon ng mga solusyon, hindi iyong nagdudulot pa ng pagkalito, pang-aabuso at kawalang malasakit sa mamamayan. Hindi dahas at pagbaluktot sa batas ang solusyon sa pandemya".