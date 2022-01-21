Pangilinan: Imported na galunggong galing China, malamang sa atin din

AS THE Department of Agriculture (DA) stands by its decision to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of fish, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan urged the department to put in place programs that will inspire local fisherfolk to increase their production.

"Mayaman ang Pilipinas sa aquaculture dahil ikalima tayo sa may pinakamahabang coastline sa buong mundo. Kaya nakakapagtaka talaga na mas pinipili nating mag-import ng isda sa ibang bansa," Pangilinan said.

"Suportahan naman natin ang ating maliliit na mangingisda para naman ganahan silang paramihin pa ang kanilang produksyon ng isda. Isa sila sa mga nagsisigurado na may makakain tayo. Let's return the favor to them by putting in place programs that will aid them in their livelihood," he added.

On reports that most of the country's fish imports come from China and are likely stolen from Philippine waters, Pangilinan said, "Isipin niyo, karamihan sa inaangkat nating isda ay mula sa China na hindi malayong galing lang sa ating sariling karagatan. Binibili natin ay malamang na ninakaw sa atin? Maling-mali."

DA Secretary William Dar said the government pushed through with its earlier decision to import 60 MT of fish as there are supply gaps due to decades-long underfunding.

However, local aquaculturists refuted this claim, saying local fisherfolk have enough tilapia and bangus in lake pens harvestable over the past few months. Small fisherfolks echoed this statement, saying importations would only depress prices of their meager catch.

"Mismong mga mangingisda na ang nagsabi na mayroon tayong sapat na supply ng isda dito sa Pilipinas. Makinig tayo sa kanila at ipakita natin ang ating suporta sa pamamagitan ng pagbili ng produkto nila," Pangilinan said.

Apart from underfunding, DA cited the devastation wrought by Typhoon Odette to fishing communities which accumulated to P4 billion.

But for Pangilinan, if this is the case, then the government should step in and propose programs that will aid fisherfolk who were affected by the typhoon for them to start life anew.

The national government allocated P10 billion funds for the rehabilitation in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

"Mayroong allocated P10 billion funds para sa rehabilitasyon. Of this amount, P2.6 billion ang ibinigay sa agriculture sector upang makabangon sila. Perhaps the DA can also provide low interest loans to our fisherfolk who were greatly affected by the disaster," Pangilinan said.

"Through this loan, makakapag-umpisa silang muli ng hanapbuhay. Kulang lang sila sa pera ngayon dahil nga binagyo pero sigurado ako na kung tutulungan sila, makakabangon at makakabangon sila sa lalong madaling panahon," he added.