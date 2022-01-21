Press Release

January 21, 2022 Villar pushes for San Jose, Batangas, to be the "Egg Capital of the Philippines" SINCE San Jose in Batangas takes the forefront as the leading egg producer in the country, Senator Cynthia Villar urged her colleagues in the Senate to support her proposed measure to make San Jose "Egg Capital of the Philippines." Villar, chairperson on Food, Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, on Monday presented to the Senate plenary for approval Committee Report No. 271 on Senate Bill No. 2044, taking into consideration H.B No. 7660), entitled, "An Act Declaring the Municipality of San Jose in the Province of Batangas, as the Egg Basket Capital of the Philippines." She noted that San Jose, a first-class municipality in the province of Batangas has the highest egg production of at least 70,000 MT of eggs a year. In 2019, San Jose contributed twelve percent (12%) to the country's egg basket and fifty percent (50%) to the total Batangas Province output or 40 percent of the whole of CALABARZON egg produce. In seeking backing for the bill, Villar said she also wants to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of the egg farmers in San Jose, who constantly evolve and improve their technology. "Our experience this pandemic further highlights the need for our country to achieve food security. Our farmers and livestock growers toiled these last few months to ensure that the people have sufficient food to eat," she related. To recognize the hardship and efforts of our egg raisers from San Jose, and for them to serve as inspiration to more farmers in the country, Villar called on her colleagues to support this measure. "From starting as a backyard industry back in the 60s, San Jose Batangas took the lead and turned it into one of the most successful, if not the most successful industry, with the farmers evolving into agripreneurs, and who continuously help innovate the agricultural practices in this small town," said Villar. "Through the concerted efforts of the egg farmers of San Jose, Batangas, their egg industry continues to be their source of increased income, which also generates thousands of direct and indirect jobs for many," she added. The egg farmers of San Jose did not even let the bird flu infestation in 2009 rattle their industry. Through the leadership of Batangas Egg Producers Cooperative (BEPCO), new products like liquid and frozen eggs were developed to address over supply of eggs. Also, in 2017, BEPCO together with the University of the Philippines-Diliman, the Department of Science and Technology under the Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy Program (CRADLE), developed other egg products like egg white powder which is ideal for baking cakes and breads, and can also be used in making mayonnaise and meringue. At present, there is an ongoing partnership between BEPCO and DA for the establishment of an automated composting facility in San Jose that would transform chicken manure to acceptable organic fertilizers. This innovation provides for a sustainable solution for the waste management of layer farms and shall also contribute in addressing biosecurity concerns. As of 2020, there are over 342 registered independent poultry in the municipality, with a declared layers population of 12,543,066. The senator also reported that the per capita egg consumption in the country is as of 2020 approximately 13.74 kilograms a year or 229 pcs. Eggs top the most consumed protein-rich foods in the Philippines. Based on the Food and Nutrition Research Institute of the DOST, egg is a cheap source of good quality protein and other nutrients such as fat, Vitamins A, D, E, B and iron. I wish to celebrate the hard work and perseverance of the egg farmers in San Jose Batangas, who constantly evolve and improve on their technology. Our experience this pandemic further highlights the need for our country to achieve food security. Our farmers and livestock growers toiled these last few months to ensure that the people have sufficient food to eat. To recognize the hardship and efforts of our egg raisers from San Jose, and for them to serve as inspiration to more farmers in the country, I call on my colleagues to support this measure. Villar, isinusulong ang San Jose, Batangas, upang maging "Egg Basket of the Philippines" DAHIL sa pangunguna bilang "egg producer" sa bansa, hinimok ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang mga senador na suportahan ang kanyang panukala para gawing "Egg Basket Capital of the Philippines" ang San Jose sa Batangas. Iprinisinta ni Villar, chairperson ng Food, Agriculture and Agrarian Reform, sa 'Senate plenary for approval' ang Committee Report No. 271 sa Senate Bill No. 2044, na ikinokonsidera ang H.B No. 766, entitled, "An Act Declaring the Municipality of San Jose in the Province of Batangas, as the Egg Basket Capital of the Philippines." Binigyan diin niya na ang San Jose, first-class municipality sa Batangas, ang may pinakamtaas na egg production sa bansa na 70,000 metric tons kada taon. Noong 2019, nakapag-ambag ang San Jose ng 12% sa egg basket ng bansa at 50% sa kabuuang output ng lalawigan ng Batangas o 40 porsiyento sa buong CALABARZON egg produce. Sa hiling na suporta sa kanyang bill, sinabi rin ni Villar na nais din niyang ipagdiwang ang sipag at tiyaga ng San Jose egg farmers na patuloy sa pagbabago at pagpapabuti sa kanilang teknolohiya. "Our experience this pandemic further highlights the need for our country to achieve food security. Our farmers and livestock growers toiled these last few months to ensure that the people have sufficient food to eat," ayon kay Villar. Upang kilalanin ang paghihirap at pagusumikap ng San Jose egg raisers at upang magsilbi silang inspirasyon sa iba pang magsasaka sa bansa, nanawagan si Villar na suportahan ang panukalang batas na ito. "From starting as a backyard industry back in the 60s, San Jose Batangas took the lead and turned it into one of the most successful, if not the most successful industry, with the farmers evolving into agripreneurs, and who continuously help innovate the agricultural practices in this small town," ani Villar. "Through the concerted efforts of the egg farmers of San Jose, Batangas, their egg industry continues to be their source of increased income, which also generates thousands of direct and indirect jobs for many," dagdag pa niya. Hindi rin nagpatinag ang San Jose egg farmers sa bird flu infestation noong 2009. Sa pamumuno ng Batangas Egg Producers Cooperative (BEPCO), nagkaroon din ng mga bagong produkto mula sa itlog gaya ng liquid at frozen eggs para matugunan ang sobrang supply ng itlog. Noong 2017, dinebelop ng BEPCO kasama ang University of the Philippines-Diliman, Department of Science and Technology sa ilalim ng Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy Program (CRADLE) ang iba pang produkto ng itlog gaya ng egg white powder na gamit din sa paggawa ng mga cake at tinapay. Maaari rin itong gamitin sa paggawa ng mayonnaise at meringue. Sa kasalukuyan, may partnership ang BEPCO at DA sa pagtatayo ng automated composting facility sa San Jose para gawin organic fertilizer ang ipot ng manok. "This innovation provides for a sustainable solution for the waste management of layer farms and shall also contribute in addressing biosecurity concerns," giit ni Villar. Noong 2020, mahigit sa 342 ang registered independent poultry sa munisipalidad na may declared layers population na 12,543,066. Iniulat ng senator na ang per capita egg consumption sa bansa noong 2020 ay umabot sa 13.74 kilograms kada taon o 229 piraso. Ang itlog ang pangunahing protein-rich na pagkain sa Pilipinas. Base sa Food and Nutrition Research Institute ng DOST, ang itlog ang murang kukunan ng protin at iba pang sustansiya gaya ng fat, Vitamins A, D, E, B at iron.