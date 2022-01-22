De Lima urges passage of Paid Pandemic Leave bill

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima urged Congress to immediately pass a law on paid pandemic leave amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, maintained that workers already occupy a vulnerable position in Philippine society but their situation was further exacerbated by the spread of the virus.

"Pagkayod para may pangkain at pantugon sa pangangailangan ng pamilya. Pagkaratay dahil sa sakit nang walang pambili ng gamot, pero pilit na nagpapagaling at bumabangon para sa mga mahal sa buhay. Agam-agam na mahawa at mawalan ng kabuhayan, at iba pang mga dagdag pasanin na dinadanas ng ating mga manggagawa ngayong pandemya. Pero sa halip na ayuda, ano ang ipinagkakaloob ng gobyerno? Pananakot. Dahas. Pasakit. Parusa. Diskriminasyon. Paglabag sa karapatang pantao. Nasaan ang hustisya?" De Lima asked.

De Lima's message was read during the "Kilos na para sa Kalusugan, Kabuhayan at Karapatan's (K4)" Shout Out Online Rally in support of Paid Pandemic Leave bill last Jan. 21.

Twenty-one labor groups recently signed the open letter dated Jan. 19, backing the Paid Pandemic Leave Bill, or House Bill (HB) No. 7909, filed by Gabriela party-list.

While the bill is pending, labor groups said the government should use its savings from the budget and "excessive" funds of military and police, as quarantine pay for workers.

Expressing her solidarity with workers, De Lima expressed her commitment to fight for their rights to ensure that their plight will improve.

"Kaya naman nakikiisa po ako sa nagkakaisang pagsigaw ng mga narito ngayon--sa social media man, opisina, pagawaan, mga tahanan at lansangan--upang ang hinaing ng ating mga manggagawa ay makarating sa gobyerno na matagal nang nagbibingi-bingihan.

"Kasama ninyo ako sa panawagan na itigil na ang mga di-makatarungang kasanayan at patakaran sa paggawa na lalo lang naglulubog sa marami nating kababayan sa hirap at dusa," she said.

"Karamay ninyo ako sa paglaban para sa nararapat lamang na matanggap na mga benepisyo at serbisyo, para sa napakahalaga ninyong ambag sa pag-unlad ng ekonomiya at bansa. Ang ating panawagan: Paid Pandemic Leave, ipasa na! Ayuda at Hustisya para sa mga manggagawa!" she added.

In July 2021, De Lima filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 2307 providing for a five-day paid epidemic leave benefit to any private sector employee, regardless of employment status, who tests positive for the COVID-19 virus, or any emerging infectious disease.

SB No. 2307 also provides a maximum of 60 days of paid leave credits at 80 percent of the employee's full pay for those who were placed on "floating status."

In May 2021, De Lima filed SB No. 2148 seeking to grant 10 working days of paid COVID-19 leave for employees who contracted the virus and who, because of the nature of their occupation, cannot avail of a telecommuting program or work from home scheme.