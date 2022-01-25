Press Release

January 25, 2022 De Lima deplores reported torture and killing of dead woman found in Davao del Sur Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima condemned the reported torture and barbaric killing of a woman whose corpse was recently found floating near a beach in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said such death, as with recent killings in the country, further highlighted the reigning culture of violence and abuses in the country tolerated and encouraged by no less than Mr. Duterte. "This reported torture and killing of a woman is one of its worst forms. Appalling and unacceptable! Walang puso at walang konsensya lamang ang kayang gumawa ng ganitong mga karumal-dumal na krimen," she said. "When will these barbaric and lawless killings ever stop? While the rest of the country is dealing with the continued surges in COVID-19 cases, the violence and killings persist. Sa ilalim ng rehimeng ito, lumalala ang krimen at lumalakas ang loob ng masasamang loob na gumawa ng kasamaan sa kapwa," she added. Last Jan. 24, authorities confirmed that a woman believed to have been tortured was found lifeless and floating near a beach in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur last week. According to police, the victim's body was found hogtied from her neck to her limbs with nylon rope and black twine, while connected to a water container with cement serving as anchor. She sustained a long laceration on her stomach while her face looked like it was struck using a hard object. Authorities are trying to establish her identity and possible motive for the killing. The lady Senator from Bicol urged police authorities not to rest while the woman's killer/s remain scot-free. "Enero pa lang at parami na naman nang parami ang mga pinapaslang. Authorities should leave no stone unturned in finding the victim's killer, lest we want to embolden the perpetrators to further 'kill, kill, kill' because they can easily get away with murder," she said. "I also urge people from nearby areas where the woman's body was found to cooperate with authorities to help them catch the heartless evil behind the crime. Any information you can provide can help solve the case and hold the killer accountable," she added.