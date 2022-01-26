Press Release

January 26, 2022 Senate approval underway for Dela Rosa's bill protecting security guards THE Senate approval is underway for the measure sponsored by Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa which aims to strengthen the regulation of the private security services industry and improve the protection of Filipino security guards. The possibility became evident on Tuesday when the continuation of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2423 (SBN 2423), to be known as "The Private Security Services Industry Act," finally came to a close after Dela Rosa answered the questions raised by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon. SBN 2423 intends to repeal RA 5487 or "The Private Security Agency Law" given that private security is an evolving industry, with its myriad of facets and concepts. RA 5487 is a 52-year-old law and is no longer responsive to the complexity and growth of the security industry. ?These include the technological advancements that have emerged, the demands of the global-certifying bodies, their wage rates in relation to their required trainings, as well as the need for their professionalization. During the interpellation, Dela Rosa assured Drilon and fellow senators that the bill provides that private security agencies shall still be 100 percent Filipino-owned as a safeguard to our national security. The former PNP Chief even read the measure's section 4, which states: "Any Filipino citizen or juridical entity wholly-owned and controlled by Filipino citizens may organize a private security agency and provide security services." In his sponsorship speech for SBN 2423 in September last year, the former PNP Chief emphasized that security guards are professionals and they play a vital role as frontliners in the face of the Covid19 pandemic. "A security guard, like all other security providers, is a professional, and must be treated as such," Dela Rosa said. "They are not only the first line of defense of workers and employees against possible lawless elements but have also evolved into a support system in our country's fight against COVID-19. Security guards prevent not only intrusion by unauthorized persons but also the spread of the deadly virus. They are our valiant gatekeepers. This legislative measure is about them," he said. SBN 2423 is the substitute bill for SBN 2405, authored by Dela Rosa, and in consideration of House Bill No. 8783 of the House of Representatives.