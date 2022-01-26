Press Release

January 26, 2022 Villar wants to build more legislated fish hatcheries To further sustain the sustainability of the country's marine product supply, Senator Cynthia A. Villar is pushing for the establishment of more legislated fish hatcheries. The senator, chairperson of Senate committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform, on Monday led the hearing on 11 House Bills and one Senate Bill which seeks to build additional fish hatcheries. In 2020, the total production volume of fishing in the Philippines amounted to approximately 4.4 million metric tons. In the same period, the overall production value of fishing in the country reached approximately 273.5 billion Philippine pesos. The fishing industry contributes 1.2 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) at current prices which is about P228 billion. The fishing industry performance is measured by the contribution of its three sectors. In 2019, the aquaculture sector posted the highest contribution with 52.8% with 2.3 MMT, followed by the Municipal sector with 25% or 1.1 MMT and the Commercial sector with .978 MMT or 22.2 %. The following fish hatcheries, she said, will be built: 1. HB 7691 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASILISA, PROVINCE OF DINAGAT ISLANDS, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

2. HB 9933 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE CITY OF CALBAYOG, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

3. HB 9934 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MANGROVE CRAB HATCHERY IN BARANGAY GEARTAG, MUNICIPALITY OF SAN JOSE, PROVINCE OF NORTHERN SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

4. HB 9935 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

5. HB 9936 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" (SB No. 2226 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" (same as HB9936)

6. HB 9937 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING INLAND FRESHWATER FISH HATCHERIES IN THE MUNICIPALITIES OF CARMEN AND BRAULIO E. DUJALI, PROVINCE OF DAVAO DEL NORTE, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

7. HB 9938 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A FRESHWATER FISH HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BOMBON, PROVINCE OF CAMARINES SUR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

8. HB 9939 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF TIBIAO, PROVINCE OF ANTIQUE AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR")

9. HB 9940 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A CENTRAL MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF SAN JOSE, PROVINCE OF OCCIDENTAL MINDORO, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

10. HB 9941 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A TECHNOLOGY VERIFICATION STATION WITH TILAPIA AND FRESHWATER PRAWN HATCHERIES IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF STO. DOMINGO, PROVINCE OF NUEVA ECIJA, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

11. HB 9942 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN BARANGAY BINUKAWAN, MUNICIPALITY OF BAGAC, PROVINCE OF BATAAN, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" Villar, has sponsored three more bills on hatcheries which will be built in Libon, Albay; in the City Environmental Estate of Barangay Santa Lucia, in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; and in Batad, Iloilo which are now on its second reading at the Senate floor. Villar emphasized that hatcheries provide the seed for aquaculture and where some fish and shellfish are spawned, hatched and cared for. Aquaculture contributes significantly to the country's food security, employment and foreign exchange earnings. Aquaculture is growing much faster than capture fisheries. According to the reports the volume of fry produced by the Philippines milkfish or bangus broodstock continues to lag behind demand, resulting in importation of as much as 70 percent of the national requirement. In 2020, fisheries production volume decreased by -0.3%, according to preliminary statistics released by the PSA. "Fish is the country's second staple food next to rice. On the average, every Filipino consumes daily 98.6 grams of fish and fish products. The average Filipinos derive 22.5 percent of their annual food intake from fish products, a quarter of their daily diet,". said Villar. Overfishing, illegal fishing and habitat destruction combined with increased demand for fish and population growth continue to drive fisheries production downwards. Villar further explained the bills on fish hatcheries will help solve overfishing and dwindling fish catch in our seas. Strengthening our fishing industry through the establishment of multi-specie marine hatcheries nationwide can provide additional income opportunities to fisherfolks by providing sustainable fish source which will promote for a healthy and affordable food for the rest of the population. A multi specie hatchery facility will further strengthen aquaculture development and further enhance seafood production to benefit local fisherfolks and coastal communities. A hatchery can be a research station for fish-breeding, or grow out and spawning for various aquatic resources such as groupers, prawns, lobsters, crab, oysters, and other high-value marine species depending on the results of the feasibility study of the area. Also, during the hearing, she talked about the importation of galunggong issue which is again in the news since the Department of Agriculture has approved the importation of 60,000 metric tons of small pelagic fishes galunggong and mackerel allegedly to cover part of an expected shortage in the local supply in the first quarter of 2022, despite the National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC) negative recommendation. The DA-BFAR cited closed season in three fishing grounds - Northern Palawan (November to January), Zamboanga Peninsula (December to March) and the Visayan Sea (November to January) and the impact of Typhoon Odette that came in mid-December last year and left the fisheries sector with a P3.97 billion damages or 29.8% of the total agriculture damage placed at P13.3billion. The new Certificate of Necessity to Import (CNI) comes after a previous one issued August 2021 also for 60,000 MT of roundscad (galunggong), mackerel and bonito as recommended by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that was due to arrive by end of 2021, has as of January 12, 2022, only registered 36,962 metric tons arrivals and only 14,349 metric tons or 39 percent disposed, leaving 26,413 still at the cold storages. It is also in the news that the validity of the import permits of the non-arrivals have been extended until end of 2022. The Congressmen authors of the House Bills together with the Mayors assured the Sen. Villar that they have complied with the initial requirement for the establishment of the 11 hatcheries such as the feasibility study and a tenurial instrument of the site for it will be established. On his part, BFAR Director Eduardo Gongona promised the completion of the 37 legislated hatcheries until end of 2022 and reported that they have provided funds for their construction. He also said a hatchery would have only cost the government P20 million each to construct depending of the stock to be grown in the hatchery. Dan Baliao, the current Chief of the Aquaculture Department (AQD) of the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) in Iloilo said that the country needs to put up more of these facilities to meet the needs of country for the development of aquatic food sources for the country. Villar emphasized that, after three years from the establishment, the hatchery facility shall be turned over to the local government unit for them to manage for the benefit of their constituents and nearby areas. She moved for the approval of the establishment of the hatcheries at the end of the public hearing. ### ____________________________________________________ Villar, nais magtayo ng karagdagang legislated fish hatcheries PARA sa sustainability ng marine product supply ng bansa, isinusulong ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang pagtatayo ng karagdagang legislated fish hatcheries. Pinangunahan ng senador, chairperson ng Senate committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform ang pagdinig sa 11 House Bills at 1 Senate Bill sa pagtatayo ng mas marming fish hatcheries. Noong 2020, umabot sa 4.4 metric tons ang total production volume ng pangingisda sa Pilipinas. Sa panahon ding iyon, umabot sa P273.5 billion ang overall production value ng pangingisda sa bansa. "The fishing industry contributes 1.2 percent to the country's Gross Domestic Products (GDP) at current prices which is about P228 billion. The fishing industry performance is measured by the contribution of its three sectors. In 2019, the aquaculture sector posted the highest contribution with 52.8% with 2.3 MMT, followed by the Municipal sector with 25% or 1.1 MMT and the Commercial sector with .978 MMT or 22.2 %," pahayag ni Villar. Ang mga bill sa ipatatayong fish hatcheries ay ang mga sumusunod: 1. HB 7691 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASILISA, PROVINCE OF DINAGAT ISLANDS, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

2. HB 9933 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE CITY OF CALBAYOG, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

3. HB 9934 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MANGROVE CRAB HATCHERY IN BARANGAY GEARTAG, MUNICIPALITY OF SAN JOSE, PROVINCE OF NORTHERN SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

4. HB 9935 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

5. HB 9936 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" (SB No. 2226 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BASEY, PROVINCE OF SAMAR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" (same as HB9936)

6. HB 9937 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING INLAND FRESHWATER FISH HATCHERIES IN THE MUNICIPALITIES OF CARMEN AND BRAULIO E. DUJALI, PROVINCE OF DAVAO DEL NORTE, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

7. HB 9938 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A FRESHWATER FISH HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF BOMBON, PROVINCE OF CAMARINES SUR, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

8. HB 9939 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF TIBIAO, PROVINCE OF ANTIQUE AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR")

9. HB 9940 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A CENTRAL MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF SAN JOSE, PROVINCE OF OCCIDENTAL MINDORO, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

10. HB 9941 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING A TECHNOLOGY VERIFICATION STATION WITH TILAPIA AND FRESHWATER PRAWN HATCHERIES IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF STO. DOMINGO, PROVINCE OF NUEVA ECIJA, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR"

11. HB 9942 "AN ACT ESTABLISHING MULTI-SPECIES MARINE HATCHERY IN BARANGAY BINUKAWAN, MUNICIPALITY OF BAGAC, PROVINCE OF BATAAN, AND APPROPRIATING FUNDS THEREFOR" Ininsponsor ni Villar ang tatlo,pang bill sa hatcheries na itatayo sa Libon, Albay; sa City Environmental Estate of Barangay Santa Lucia sa Puerto Princesa City, Palawan; at sa Batad, Iloilo. Ang mga ito ay nasa second reading sa Senate floor. Binigyan diin ni Villar na nagbibigay hatcheries ng punla para sa aquaculture. Dito pinasisibol, napipisa at inaalagaan ang punla ng ilang isda at shellfish. Malaki naman ang ambag nng Aquaculture sa food security, employment at foreign exchange earnings ng bansa.,Mas mabilis ang paglago ng Aquaculture kesa sa panghuhuli ng isda. Base sa report, hindi sapaf ang volume ng "fry" ng bangus broodstock sa demand nito. Ito ay nagresulta sa 70 percent ng national requirement. Noong 2020, bumaba ang fisheries production sa -0.3%, ayon sa preliminary statistics ng PSA. "Fish is the country's second staple food next to rice. On the average, every Filipino consumes daily 98.6 grams of fish and fish products. The average Filipinos derive 22.5 percent of their annual food intake from fish products, a quarter of their daily diet,". sabi Villar. "Overfishing, illegal fishing and habitat destruction combined with increased demand for fish and population growth continue to drive fisheries production downwards. Villar further explained the bills on fish hatcheries will help solve overfishing and dwindling fish catch in our seas," dagdag pa niya. "Strengthening our fishing industry through the establishment of multi-specie marine hatcheries nationwide can provide additional income opportunities to fisherfolks by providing sustainable fish source which will promote for a healthy and affordable food for the rest of the population. A multi specie hatchery facility will further strengthen aquaculture development and further enhance seafood production to benefit local fisherfolks and coastal communities. A hatchery can be a research station for fish-breeding, or grow out and spawning for various aquatic resources such as groupers, prawns, lobsters, crab, oysters, and other high-value marine species depending on the results of the feasibility study of the area," paliwanag pa ng senador. Sa pagdinig, tinalakay din niya ang importation ng galunggong na muling nasa balita dahil inaprubahan ng Department of Agriculture ang importation ng 60,000 metric tons nito sa kabila ng negative recommendation ng National Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (NFARMC). "The DA-BFAR cited closed season in three fishing grounds - Northern Palawan (November to January), Zamboanga Peninsula (December to March) and the Visayan Sea (November to January) and the impact of Typhoon Odette that came in mid-December last year and left the fisheries sector with a P3.97 billion damages or 29.8% of the total agriculture damage placed at P13.3billion. The new Certificate of Necessity to Import (CNI) comes after a previous one issued August 2021 also for 60,000 MT of roundscad (galunggong), mackerel and bonito as recommended by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) that was due to arrive by end of 2021, has as of January 12, 2022, only registered 36,962 metric tons arrivals and only 14,349 metric tons or 39 percent disposed, leaving 26,413 still at the cold storages. It is also in the news that the validity of the import permits of the non-arrivals have been extended until end of 2022," sabi pa ni Villar. Siniguro ng Congressmen-authors ong house bills kasama ang mga Mayors na natupad na nila nila ang initial requirement sa pGagtatayo ng 11 hatcheries. Nangako si BFAR Director Eduardo Gongona sa completion ng 37 legislated hatcheries sa pagtatapos ng 2022 at inulatnna nagbigay sila ng pondo para sa oaggawa nito. Aniya, gagastos ang pamagalaan ng P20,000 kada hatchery. Sinabi ni Dan Baliao, current Chief ng Aquaculture Department (AQD) ng Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center (SEAFDEC) sa Iloilo na kailangan ang mas maraming facilities upang matugunan ang ang development ng aquatic food sources sa bansa. "After three years from the establishment, the hatchery facility shall be turned over to the local government unit for them to manage for the benefit of their constituents and nearby areas," sabi ni Villar na humingi ng approval sa pagtatayo ng hatcheries. ###