Press Release

January 27, 2022 Bong Go hails gov't efforts to modernize BFP as he witnesses turnover of 62 fire trucks to LGUs The Bureau of Fire Protection on Tuesday, January 25, conducted a ceremony to mark the turnover of 62 new units of fire trucks as Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the government's efforts to strengthen fire protection and suppression services nationwide. The event which Go virtually attended was held at the BFP national headquarters in Quezon City. The 1,000-gallon capacity fire trucks are part of a set of purchases made in 2020 which are expected to be fully delivered and distributed to select cities and municipalities nationwide within the year. In a speech, the lawmaker hailed the Duterte Administration's commitment to transform the BFP into a leading institution on par with international standards for fire management and mitigation. He pledged to serve as an advocate lawmaker by supporting the agency's strategic goals and ensuring sufficient resources are provided. "Modernizing the country's Bureau of Fire Protection has always been one of our main advocacies with President Rodrigo Duterte. Just like you, it is our vision to see a better and modern fire response service that is capable of ensuring that this country will be fire-safe," said Go. "Full support po kami ... sa mga bumbero sa ating Bureau of Fire Protection. Sa katunayan, ang mga bumbero ay kasama rin po sa ipinangako ni Pangulong Duterte na naging doble po ang sahod sa mga entry positions noong 2018," he continued. To implement the President's vision, Go had primarily authored and spearheaded the effort to pass Republic Act No. 11589 which provides for the implementation of a ten-year modernization program. Signed last September 10, the law broadens the BFP's mandate to include natural and man-made disasters and rescue and emergency medical services in cooperation with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and local government units. It establishes the BFP Modernization Trust Fund and provides several other sources of funds for acquiring new fire prevention and suppression, fire investigation, and emergency medical and rescue services facilities and equipment. The Act also includes the development of highly specialized fire protection services, such as high-rise building fires, chemical fires and disaster rescue services, to enhance the capabilities of BFP personnel. It likewise provides for the establishment of a Search and Rescue Force, Hazardous Material or HAZMAT units, Fire and Arson Investigation Unit, and Security and Protection Unit in every region and city, as well as an Emergency Medical Service in every municipality and city. "Manatili po tayong matatag dahil kailangan tayo ng ating mga kababayan. Tulad ng sabi ko, isa kayo sa mga itinuturing kong mga bagong bayani ng bayan. Kaya sana ay ipagpatuloy ninyo ang paglilingkod sa ating bayan at pagiging kaakibat sa mga hangarin ng gobyerno na mabigyan ng mas maayos na serbisyo ang mga Pilipino," appealed the senator. In return, Go encouraged the firefighters in attendance to continue serving to the best of their abilities while showing communities the same compassion and dedication espoused by him and President Duterte. "Kahit hindi pa ako senador, pinupuntahan ko po ang mga nasunugan, kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas, para makapagbigay ng tulong at ngiti sa panahon ng kanilang pagdadalamhati. Hanggang sa ngayon, patuloy pa rin akong nagseserbisyo sa kanila sa abot ng aking makakaya. Pinapaalala ko sa kanila na nandito ang gobyerno para magsilbi at hindi sila pinapabayaan," shared Go. "Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, nandito lang kami at handa kaming magserbisyo ... Patuloy din namin na ipaglalaban ang inyong mga pangangailangan sa abot ng aking makakaya," he vowed. In fulfillment of his campaign promise, President Duterte also signed Congress Joint Resolution No. 1 in January 1, 2018, which doubled the base pay of a Fire Officer 1 in the BFP and other equivalent ranks in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Public Safety College, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Mapping and Resource Information Authority.