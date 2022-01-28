Bong Go stresses importance of having additional protection against COVID-19 as gov't fast-tracks rollout of booster shots

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go advised Filipinos to get vaccinated and boosted once they are eligible as the government emphasizes the need for booster doses as added protection against COVID-19.

"Hinihikayat ko po ang lahat na magpabakuna at magpa-booster na lalo na't bukas na ang programa sa general population. Nasa datos naman na kung sino ang positibo at grabe 'yung sintomas ay kadalasan sila 'yung mga hindi pa bakunado," Go pointed out.

"Kaya ipakita natin ang malasakit sa ating mga frontliners at magpa-schedule na tayo sa pinakamalapit nating vaccination site. Huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna dahil ito ang tanging solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay," he appealed.

In a press briefing on January 25, booster shots, according to acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, can assist individuals avoid acquiring a severe or critical case of COVID-19.

"Mismong si Pangulong Duterte ang nagbigay-diin noong Disyembre hinggil sa halaga ng booster shots, lalo na para sa pagkontrol ng pagkalat ng nakakahawang Omicron variant," said Nograles.

Nograles also provided an update on the government's vaccination targets. He said that as part of the country's National Vaccination Program, the national government aims to provide 72.16 million boosters to the adult population this year.

He went on to say that the immunization target group includes 12.74 million children aged 12 to 17 and 15.56 million children aged 5 to 11 who will receive the primary series vaccines and booster doses.

Meanwhile, additional vaccinators will be hired to guarantee that enough doses are administered around the country. Local government units are also encouraged to work with the private sector to raise public demand for both primary and booster vaccinations.

"Importante na bakunado kayo para maiwasan niyo ang mga severe na sintomas ng sakit kung ma-infect man kayo. Kaya 'wag kayo matakot sa bakuna. Matakot kayo sa COVID-19 dahil ito ang nakakamatay. Gaya ng sabi ng mga eksperto, if you're not protected against COVID-19, the virus will itself find you and infect you," cautioned Go.

The government has administered 124.5 million COVID-19 doses, as of January 25. More than 59.9 million individuals have received their first dose while 57.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated. Almost 6.7 million have obtained their booster shots. The country has received a total of more than 216 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of January 25.

"Lagi natin alalahanin na hindi kaya ng gobyernong mag-isa ang laban kontra pandemya. Hindi rin kakayanin ng mga frontliners kung patuloy na dadami ang kailangang dalhin sa mga ospital. Preventing the spread of COVID-19 starts with us by being responsible citizens and following health and safety protocols," said Go.

"Magtulungan tayo para hindi bumagsak ang ating healthcare system habang binabalanse natin na pasiglahin muli ang ating ekonomiya," he added.