January 31, 2022 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION - Third Reading Approval

Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act (SBN 2420)

January 31, 2022 Mr. President, today I celebrate with our Maranao brothers and sisters for this victory, it was indeed a good fight. I want to laud them for their perseverance and resilience in pushing for this bill. Kaunti na lang at pirmado na ni Presidente Duterte ito. Congratulations to our Chairman of the Committee on Finance, Senator Sonny Angara for making all this happen. As we committed during our visit in the ground zero last 2020, together with Majority Leader Senator Zubiri, Senator Imee Marcos, Senator Bong Go, Senator Tolentino, and this humble representation, we will not stop until Marawi will completely return to its former glory. This huge success in the approval of this long-awaited legislation is an expression that this Congress is fervent in helping our kababayansto rebuild, to restart and stand again after the devastation of the terrorist attack. I will continue to proudly stand for our kababayans in Marawi and the rest of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. Maraming salamat! Shukran jazeelan!