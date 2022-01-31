Press Release

January 31, 2022 Zambales fisherfolk group hopes Sagip Saka can help them with their livelihood ZAMBALES -- Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Saturday held a dialogue with various fisherfolk groups in Zambales and introduced to them provisions of the Sagip Saka Act that could help them in their livelihood. Signed into law in April 2019, Sagip Saka Act mandates local government units and national and local government agencies to purchase the produce of local fisherfolk and farmers in the hopes to increase their income. "Mahalaga na ang Department of Agriculture at ang local government unit ay maayos na ma-implementa itong Sagip Saka upang mabigyan kayo ng tulong. Pero ang sa nakikita ko puro mga trader, puro mga negosyante ang pinagbibilhan. Ang sabi ko bakit hindi kayo bumibili sa mga organisasyon ng mga mangingisda?" Pangilinan said. Leonardo Cuaresma, president of Federation of Fisherfolk Association of Masinloc and Zambales, welcomed this pronouncement from Pangilinan, saying this will help them in their livelihood if implemented correctly. However, the problem is they could not directly transact with different government agencies since they are already tied with traders as they ask their capital from them. "Maganda po sana kung ganoon ang mangyayari (na direkta sa amin bibili ang gobyerno). Ang nangyayari po kasi, ang fisherfolk walang sariling pondo upang makapalaot. Ang mga kasama kasi nating mga mangingisda ay baon sa utang sa mga kapitalista," Cuaresma said. "Papalaot pa lang kami, nakautang na kami sa mga kapitalista tapos kapag may huli na kami, wala na kaming choice kasi nakatali na kami sa kanila," he added. But according to Pangilinan, the DA and LGUs can help them in this regard through financing. Under the Sagip Saka Law, Pangilinan said, fishermen should have access to financing through credit grants, which they can use for production and storage of their produce. "Siguro ang LGU at DA, dapat magbigay muna ng cash assistance sa ating mga mangingisda upang magamit nilang puhunan sa kanilang pagpalaot," Pangilinan said. "Dapat hindi lang binibili ang inyong produkto ng DA at LGU, kailangang may sustainability sa sistema na ito upang ma-institutionalize iyong Sagip Saka at iyong mga government agencies ay sa inyo na talaga direktang bibili," he added. Pangilinan mentioned that government appropriates billions of funds annually for the procurement of food and other related products in the implementation of feeding programs, subsidies, and other programs. In 2021 alone, at least P40 billion was available in the national budget as possible sources of fund for direct purchase from farmers and fisherfolk. Cuaresma told Pangilinan that they already sought the assistance of the local municipality of Masinloc to provide them cash assistance. "Ang sagot ng munisipyo sa amin ay wala daw silang kapasidad na bigyan ng puhunan ang mga maliliit nating mangingisda [para sana hindi na kami mangungutang pa sa mga traders]," he said. "Pagdating naman po sa budgeting ng ating munisipyo... hindi nila pinapaupo ang representative namin doon sa budget hearing. Dapat mayroong representative ang fisherfolk upang maipaalam din namin ang hinain ng mga fisherfolk sa pamahalaan," he added. Joselito Marabe, spokesperson of the Samahan ng Mangingisda ng Zambales, meanwhile expressed his gratitude to Pangilinan for visiting them and listening to their appeal for assistance. "Nagpapasalamat po kami at mainit ang pagtanggap namin sa inyo kasi kahit na napakalaki ng Pilipinas pero binigyan niyo po kami ng panahon [at nakinig kayo sa mga suliranin at panawagan ng ating mga mangingisda]," Marabe said. "Sinumang kandidato na sumusuporta sa kapakanan ng mamamayan lalo na kaming mga maliliit ay doon po ang suporta. Maliit man ang bayan ng Masinloc, ngunit mayroon din po kaming tinig," he added.