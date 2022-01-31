Press Release
January 31, 2022

Grace Poe on Banayo's statement mentioning FPJ:

For a campaign strategist as seasoned as Lito, I'm surprised he would largely attribute the results of the 2004 elections to a single aspect of the campaign. It's almost as if he forgot about the "hello Garci scandal" and other election-related issues of the past. While I don't discount the merits of a debate, I also don't believe that the 2004 debates alone influenced the majority of the public to shift their preference and support. I still believe that the Filipino people know their votes for FPJ were stolen. Even Sen. Lacson, Lito's candidate then, can tell Lito that.

Monday, January 31
