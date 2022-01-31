Senate approves seven bills renaming roads, bridges

The Senate approved on third and final reading seven bills that seek to rename roads and bridges in the province of Cebu, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Sur, Davao del Norte and Bohol Monday, January 31, 2022.

Approved were House Bill Nos. (HBN) 7669, 8147 and 8221 renaming the Mandaue Causeway as Ouano, renaming the Bogo-Curva-Medellin-Daanbantayan-Maya Road stretching from Bogo City to Daanbatayan in Cebu to Juan Macaraeg Highway and the first Cebu-Mactan Bridge traversing the Mactan Channel at A.C. Cortez Ave. Mandaue City up to the Mandaue-Mactan road in Lapu Lapu city as Serging Veloso Osmena Jr. Bridge, respectively.

The Senate also approved on final reading HBN 8224 renaming the Marawi City-Kapai-Tagoloan II Lanao del Sur Road, stretching from Baragay Banggolo Poblacion in Marawi City to Tagoloanii as Sen. Ahmad Domocao Alangadi Alonto Sr. National road.

Also approved on third reading were bills renaming a bridge in Misamis Occidental and two roads in Davao del Norte and Bohol.

These are HBN 8148 renaming the Lobog Bridge, Barangay Panalsalan, Plaridel as Alfonso Burlat Apdujan Bridge, HBN 9801 renaming the Carmen-Santo Tomas Road in Davao del Norte as Saturnino R. Silva Road and HBN 9803 naming the road leading to the Bohol-Panglao international Airport as Governor Constancio Chatto Torralba Road in Panglao Municipality.

Sen. Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao, chairman of the Committee on Public Works, said the bills are a fitting tribute to the people who have made great contributions to the progress of their respective communities.