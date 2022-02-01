Sen. Nancy Binay on the proposal to eliminate alert levels:

Medyo malabo ang ganyang proposal kasi wala pa tayo sa endemic state of public health. It is ideal that we embrace and accept Covid as part of our daily lives, but we have yet to put in place health safeguards, at halos kalahati pa ng populasyon natin ay hindi pa bakunado.

If we totally eliminate alert levels, then it's like letting everyone walk through a dark tunnel ng walang guide lights--bahala ka na kung matisod o mabangga ka, o mahulog sa bangin dahil walang anumang ilaw, abiso o signage na magbibigay ng warning sayo.

If that's the government's exit plan, then mukhang wala pa rin tayong lagusang lalabasan laban sa Covid.